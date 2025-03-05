How Cinderella revolutionized Disney

Disney’s production of Cinderella celebrated its 75th anniversary on Feb. 15, 2025. This timeless film by the Walt Disney Company premiered in Boston and has become a signature aspect in the development of Disney, even 75 years later.

Walt Disney brought many stories of western European folklore to life, such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Disney decided to bring one specific version of the Cinderella story to life, written by the French author Charles Perrault in 1697, because that version introduced key elements such as the pumpkin-turned-coach, the glass slippers, and the fairy godmother.

The story of Cinderella follows a girl who is abused by her stepmother and stepsisters. One evening, when her family attends a royal ball, a magical fairy godmother appears and grants Cinderella’s wish to attend the ball, providing her servants, a coach and perfectly fitted glass slippers, with the help of household items and animals turned into beautiful luxuries.

She encounters Prince Charming, and the two fall in love, but Cinderella has to leave abruptly as her fairy godmother’s gift only lasts until midnight, and the clock is swiftly approaching that time. In her hurry to leave, one of her shoes slips off her foot, leaving the prince with only her shoe as a key to find her.

The prince then seeks to find this girl. He asked every girl in the area and has them try on the glass slipper. At last, he finds Cinderella in her house, without the glitz and glamour and he reconnects with his true love. Cinderella and Prince Charming live happily ever after, away from her abusive stepfamily.

This timeless tale saved the Walt Disney Company. The studio was about to reach bankruptcy, and was $4 million in debt due to expenses for Bambi (1942), Pinocchio (1940) and Fantasia (1940). These films were all “costly flops” as World War II interfered with international audiences’ abilities to watch these American-based productions.

Without adjusting for inflation, the film has earned over twenty-eight times the amount of Disney’s initial $4 million debt. This not only saved Disney, but allowed them to create their own distribution company “Cinderella,” which financed several animated and live-action films alongside the construction of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, CA.

Cinderella’s castle is now a key feature of Walt Disney World in Orlando FL. The castle, which completed construction in 1971, has become the signature introductory imagery for all Walt Disney picture films, home video releases, TV productions, and music group productions, effective 1985.

This classic landmark was designed to look like the palace from the original movie, alongside additional modern amenities. These include elevators, a VIP hotel suite, the restaurant Cinderella’s Royal Table and the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boutique.

The soundtrack was a trailblazer for its time for using double-tracked vocals, as heard on songs such as “Sing, Sweet Nightingale.” On top of this, the movie received two academy awards nominations for Best Sound and Best Original Score along with another nomination for Best Original Song with “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.” While “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” was the only song to be nominated from the Cinderella soundtrack, many of these songs are widely popular, including “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

This Cinderella production was rereleased in theaters six separate times after its initial release, in 1957, 1965, 1973, 1981, 1987 and 2013. Disney has also released two direct-to-video sequels, “Cinderella II: Dreams Come True” and “Cinderella III: A Twist in Time.”

Cinderella’s success in 1950 revitalized Disney, allowing for future growth and preventing financial collapse. Even 75 years later, “Cinderella” continues to dazzle audiences with its memorable music, captivating story and everlasting cultural impact, rendering it a timeless classic that remains a fundamental principle of Disney’s legacy.

