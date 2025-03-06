Key weaknesses in UMass’ A-10 tournament loss

GLEN ALLEN, Va. – The Massachusetts women’s basketball team fell to Saint Louis in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. As UMass’ (16-14, 11-7 A-10) standouts failed to perform at their best, the Billikens (14-18, 7-11 A-10) shut down the Minutewomen’s offense and pulled away with the help of Brooklyn Gray. UMass lacked in these three major areas:

UMass’ stars failed to stand out

Yahmani McKayle, Megan Olbrys and Stefanie Kulesza have been the tried-and-true trio for the Minutewomen through their 2024-25 campaign. When A-10 postseason awards came out earlier this week, Olbrys and McKayle both collected titles. Olbrys was named to the All-Conference Third Team, while McKayle headlined the All-Rookie team and was named A-10 Rookie of the Year. The three failed to stand up to the tough Saint Louis offense and were shut down defensively, ultimately leading to the Minutewomen’s 67-57 loss.

Despite her Rookie of the Year title and starter status almost all year, McKayle played as a true freshman against Saint Louis. 15 points was enough to lead the Minutewomen in scoring, but most of her points came from the line instead of from the field. Nine of 15 points were gathered at the charity stripe, as she shot 3-for-8 for the game. McKayle also led the team with 12 turnovers, five of those in the first quarter. As a usually poised player, McKayle was the opposite of calm, cool and collected.

Olbrys was the leading scorer for UMass this season, averaging 14.1 points a game, alongside 8.1 rebounds. This was not the case against the Billikens. Olbrys grabbed six boards, but failed to connect at the basket, shooting 3-11 for eight points. As the Minutewomen’s dominant post player, Olbrys is known for her ability to score down low, and UMass missed her presence under the basket.

Veteran player Kulesza is no stranger to tournament play, having competed with the Minutewomen during their 2022 A-10 tournament win and 2023’s second-place finish. She was one of the three returning players in 2024, making it to the second round of the A-10 tournament. Her 12 points, nine steals and eight rebounds were not enough to lead UMass to victory, with no support coming from elsewhere. Kulesza was not able to take over, providing in her normal areas, but not enough to make up the difference.

Unsuccessful offense

The Saint Louis’ defense plagued any offensive plans UMass had in store. After ending the first quarter ahead 19-16, the Minutewomen were held to six points scored in the second quarter and seven in the third, as the Billikens advanced their lead. With key players underperforming and shots not falling, there was little hope for the Minutewomen, but Saint Louis’ defense cancelled any chance of a comeback.

The Billikens used their speed to their advantage, playing both sides of the court and shutting down the UMass offense when in transition. They beat the Minutewomen up and down the court, scoring when the UMass defense was yet to set up and stayed ready for the Minutewomen offense while they came down the court.

UMass shot 2-for-10 in the second quarter and 2-for-13 in the third, shooting 32.8 percent overall from the field and demonstrating the defensive advantage held by Saint Louis for most of the contest. The most success was at the free throw line, scoring 16 points at the charity stripe and shooting 72.7 percent. The Minutewomen also turned the ball over 28 times in the loss. Although the Billikens outdid them with 29 turnovers, it was no problem for Saint Louis in its dominant win.

Brooklyn Gray’s dominant performance

The junior guard led the Billikens in points and found herself in scoring control for much of the game. With 30 points, she set a new career-high, as well as collecting several other milestones. Gray made 12 field goals on 17 attempts, and two 3-pointers, both new records.

Gray’s consistent scoring was the nail in the coffin for UMass. She started off with five points in the first quarter but increased in scoring, tallying more points than UMass’ total in the second and third, with nine points. In the two teams’ early January meeting, Gray played 14 minutes and scored a total of zero points. Just about two months later, Gray was the difference maker for Saint Louis.

With eight minutes to go in the third quarter, Gray nailed a mid-range jumper to increase the Billikens lead to 10. Minutes later, she drove to the basket, putting up two more points. When UMass matched the layup, Gray found the basket again. Whenever UMass found a moment of opportunity, so did Gray, she was unstoppable from the field.

Lucy Postera can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @LucyPostera.