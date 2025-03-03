Letter: SGA Vice-President speaks out

A Student Government Association Senator had an article published in the Massachusetts Daily Collegian on Thursday, Feb. 27, criticizing the University of Massachusetts administration for a variety of issues — many of which are rightfully brought up. However, targeting the SGA, and specifically my leadership as Vice President alongside President Colin Humphries and the rest of the dedicated SGA leadership, is an attempt to score cheap political points.

The author says, “Every semester tuition rises and housing becomes more expensive. While the university is aware of these struggles, they continue to respond with half-measures that do not solve the real problem.” Historically, this has been true. Every SGA President had to fight and push the UMass administration to make progress. Thanks to years of advocacy, including efforts from the Humphries/Leone administration, the University will have a permanent food pantry starting on our campus next fall. The Food Recovery Network, which stopped during COVID due to staffing shortages and safety concerns, was restarted through advocacy and planning from President Humphries, Secretary of Sustainability Carol DeRose and myself — helping serve dozens of students each week.

The author criticizes the Food Recovery Network’s limited hours, stating, “If students are hungry, they are not hungry just once a week.” They are right — but they also need to understand the great challenges associated with recruiting a sufficient volunteer base and convincing administrators to support an expansion of the program. Real change doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time and effort but when done right the results are worthwhile. The whole function of the SGA is to advocate and collaborate with student groups and the administration to solve problems, not to scream at administrators until they yield — because that won’t happen. No one would take us seriously if we just shouted from the sidelines. Anyone can shout from the sidelines — real power is built by showing up to the table.

Criticizing the SGA for working with organizations like the Center for Education, Policy and Advocacy (CEPA) and Alpha Phi Omega (APO) to reopen the Food Recovery Network one day a week is not only misguided— it’s a poor attempt at scoring political points. Beyond restarting the Food Recovery Network, the SGA has secured a permanent food pantry set to open in 2025, thanks to tireless advocacy and collaboration with CEPA, APO and the Dean of Students Office. This effort will provide consistent, long-term relief to food-insecure students. In the meantime, the Humphries/Leone administration established a Swipe-Out Hunger program during this academic year by collaborating with the Dean of Students Office.

The author proclaims that “acknowledgment is not action,” but the tangible victories we have won — from the food pantry to helping restart the Food Recovery Network — prove otherwise. Their rhetoric dismisses the countless hours of organizing, meeting with administrators and coalition-building that have made these victories possible. Despite actually being in SGA themselves, the author has not worked toward more food insecurity resources on this campus. Their campaign is built on pointing out problems without offering actual, achievable solutions that are within the reach and rights of the Student Government.

It is President Humphries and I who have fought and delivered real, productive change for students. These include the food pantry opening next fall, revisions to the UMass code of conduct to protect peaceful protestors and prioritizing restorative justice in the conduct process. We also helped New2U open an on-campus thrift store that recycles appliances students leave behind at the end of the year to provide affordable, used goods to students on campus.

It’s easy to frame yourself as a voice for the people when you’re speaking alone — it’s harder to build power with others. Real change doesn’t come from the loudest voice in the room, but from those who forge relationships, mobilize movements, and commit to the endless struggle of making this campus, university and community better — together. This is something President Humphries and I have done and will continue to do. We know this university isn’t doing enough — we have been fighting to change that every day we have been in office. But pointing out the cracks in the system is the easy part. The hard part is figuring out how to fix them — and that’s exactly what we have been doing.

