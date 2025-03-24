Letter: The power of purposeful purchases

Recent boycotts of major companies targeting issues such as labor practices and environmental impact have highlighted the power of consumer action. But for such initiatives to succeed long-term, this needs to expand beyond occasional boycotts and towards shopping that aligns with our values. It isn’t just about what we’re refusing to buy — it’s about what we actively choose to support.

What if we could reimagine our relationship with consumption? This past semester, University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management students explored this idea, finding answers close to home. North of UMass in the Mill District and in the heart of downtown Amherst, students identified six establishments that redefine marketplaces to nourish consumers and communities.

Futura Coffee Roasters

If you’re like most people, you probably enjoy a good cup of coffee. But, did you know that a single cup takes 140 liters of water to grow? Located in Amherst’s Mill District, Futura Coffee Roasters takes this issue head-on, sourcing their beans from regenerative farmers and investing 3 percent of sales back into sustainable practices. Unlike chains that have turned to limiting seating in order to increase turnover, Futura offers a warm and collaborative workspace. “We’re part of a tight-knit community of business owners here in The Mill District,” Camden Mosher, Futura’s general manager, said. “Carefree Cakery next door supports us, and we support them by featuring their fair-trade muffins exclusively.”

Carefree Cakery

Supply chains often conceal exploitation, but Alysia Bryant, founder and master baker at Carefree Cakery, isn’t turning a blind eye. Located in the Mill District, Carefree Cakery is built on a foundation of fair-trade ingredients, health-conscious options and empowerment for women and minority employees. Caring for the community, both locally and globally, this bakery is also committed to offering allergen-friendly desserts, placing inclusivity at the heart of what they do. “I’ve had people come in saying, ‘My kid has never had cake before because he’s allergic to eggs, and I can’t get that anywhere.’ That’s why we’re here,” Alysia said.

​​Kwench

Ultra-processed foods and excess sugar are a threat to public health, but Kwench in downtown Amherst is offering a refreshing alternative. Unlike many competitors, they make all orders with high-quality ingredients sourced from local organic farms, free of added sugars and preservatives. The business also fosters a sense of community with local artwork, games and occasional live music, creating a vibrant space that connects Amherst residents beyond just food.

Mary Moore Designs

With a focus on BIPOC and fair-trade artisans, prioritizing composting and reusing materials, Mary Moore Design offers a haven for mindfully personalized interior design and in-store classes. This downtown Amherst business is firmly rooted in ethical sourcing and sustainable living practices. The business places storytelling at the heart of its approach, with Mary Moore noting that “building relationships and calling attention to the stories behind her products” is central to her mission.

The Closet

The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful in the world, contributing around 10 percent of global carbon emissions. This is the challenge Andréa Marion, owner of The Closet, set out to combat. Her solution? A welcoming boutique in the Mill District offering luxury second-hand clothing at 60-75 percent below market prices, making sustainable fashion accessible to everyone. Marion helps extend the life cycle of garments, and her connection with customers turns shopping into a meaningful experience, helping them “buy things that they can get multiple uses out of and will keep as a staple item for a long time.”

3 Amigos

Another Mill District gem, 3 Amigos was founded by immigrant families from Latin America who came to the United States without knowing English. They’ve created a cultural bridge that preserves Puerto Rican, Chilean and Mexican heritage while strengthening community bonds through partnerships with local farmers, meat vendors, artists and cultural celebrations. “Our ingredients are primarily locally sourced, allowing us to create authentic dishes that stay true to our country’s traditional recipes while we lower our carbon footprint and offer the freshest food possible,” co-founder Matias Martinez said.

Being an intentional consumer isn’t about dogmas and guilt; it’s about staying true to our values. In a world defined by environmental urgency, inequality and political division, our purchasing choices are an investment in the future we want to create. Choosing differently becomes both an act of rebellion and of love, both for us and our community. These small yet impactful local businesses exemplify how our choices can sustain not only local communities, but foster a more sustainable, equitable and connected future.

Shalini Bahl, PhD, and Iman Fenina can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].