Michael Borowski and Gianna Naulivou win SGA presidential race

Michael Borowski, a freshman public policy major and Student Government Association (SGA) senator, and Gianna Naulivou, a junior legal studies and theater major new to SGA, have won the presidential election with 25.52 percent of the vote.

“We are absolutely honored to have been elected for your next President and Vice President of the Student Government Association,” Naulivou said in an emailed statement. “The next steps are to continue to deliver on our promises and fight for the UMass community.”

“Congratulations to all of the candidates who took the initiative to run in this election,” Naulivou continued. “We are truly impressed and inspired by the leaders who put their names out there for a better UMass. A huge thank you to everyone who helped on our campaign, including everyone who cast a ballot. Be humble and kind, always! Let’s get to work!””

Jacob Nevins, vice chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee, and Darren Truong, a freshman senator, placed a close second with 23.16 percent of the vote. Hadiya Ahmad, the acting Secretary of Public Relations, and Dale Leone, the sitting Vice President, took home 16.86 percent. Jacob Bleecker, a junior management and economics double major, and Maggie Redinger, a junior public policy major, received 16.48 percent. Hai Tran, Chair of the Undergraduate Registry Oversight Committee (UROC), and Julia DeMarco, Vice Chair of UROC, attained 15.88 percent of the vote.

Ava Marino, a junior finance major endorsed by President Colin Humphries, was elected to be the University Student Trustee with 59.43 percent of the vote, beating out Chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee Kundayi Mazando by 24 points.

“I’m so honored to have the vote of the UMass community to be our next Student Trustee, Marino said in an emailed statement. “My campaign has been built on values of transparency and communication, so I hope to continue to build a strong relationship with the student body. It’s going to be a busy year, because I intend to work hard and protect the needs of our community.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported me through the election process,” Marino continued. “With the support of my team and my friends, I was able to hone my message, garner support, and push through the late nights. Thank you all for bearing with me, and taking the time to listen and talk to me. It means the world to me that even as a complete stranger, many of you were willing to hear me out and share your concerns. I look forward to representing our student body.”

3,666 students, or 16.9 percent of the student body participated in the presidential election, a further increase in turnout from the thirteen percent last election.

Despite these positive signs, only the Class of 2028 will have a full slate of senators going into the next year, with 11 of 30 seats for the Classes of 2026 and 2027 remaining unfilled due to a lack of candidates. These spots will have to be filled next year through an interview process.

Three referendum questions also passed, with one supporting a Dunkin’ Donuts location on campus, and another raising the Student Activities fee by $19.94, which passed with 58.5 percent of votes cast.

Another passed referendum focused on, “the UMass administration to establish formal mechanisms for student oversight and transparency on the investment decisions of the UMass Foundation,” winning with 89.08 percent of the vote.

A grand total of 13 complaints were lodged with the elections commission, including two from former Attorney General Ryan Darbhanga, who originally filed as a presidential candidate before dropping out and resigning his post as Attorney General. Nine complaints were filed by either Humphries or Leone. The complaints will not change the results of the election.

