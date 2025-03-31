Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Morning Wood: ‘Rate My Professors’ introduces new website ‘Rate My Students’

Professors finally speak their truth
Collegian File Photo
Collegian File Photo
By Hugh Jaz, Petty Professor
March 31, 2025

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious.

The Rate My Professors website recently announced a new offshoot website, “Rate My Students,” which is set to launch at the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year. The goal of the website according to its mission statement is to “further divide students from their professors” and to “solidify a hierarchical order that has been in place since the dawn of man.”

This new website comes at a time of high tension between students and faculty at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; many professors are sick and tired of the low reviews they get on Rate My Professors.

“These whiny little b***es have the audacity to rate my performance but there’s no way for me to throw it back at them,” Jocelyn Cocques, women, gender and sexuality studies professor, said. “That hardly seems fair.”

Rate My Students will give professors the opportunity to speak their truth freely: “We can finally say all the things that cross our minds, but we’re not allowed to because ‘it’s too mean’ or ‘it’s unprofessional to make students cry,’” Cocques said.

Collegian Morning Wood correspondents sat down with Dick Hardigan, a chemical engineering professor at UMass, who holds the record of lowest Rate My Professors score at 0.03 across 1,057 ratings.

Some of Hardigan’s reviews include “He made me drop the course, drop the major and drop out of UMass,” “i wanted to die but i was scared if i did i’d see him in hell,” “he cyberbullies his students” and “his name makes me uncomfortable.” Despite these negative comments, Hardigan says the frustration goes both ways.

“Do you know how many terrible students I’ve had to put up with?” Hardigan said. “There’s this one kid with the screechiest voice who won’t shut up during class. It’s like okay we get it, you’re smart, but you don’t have to be a nerd about it.”

Initial test runs of the website are already garnering high praise from professors. Top reviews of students thus far include “i forgot who this was, but he probably sucked,” “horrible student– great weed tho” and “Ugly.”

UMass Student Government Association Head of Head Ben Dover has already emerged as a frontrunner for lowest reviews among UMass students in the site’s testing state. Dover’s average rating from 57 professors is 0.7, with reviews including “If there’s one thing this kid always has, it’s the audacity” and “I’ve never had this kid, but every time I see him I wanna punch him in the face. I have no reason for this, I just wanna see him fall to the ground.”

Rate My Students is already proving to be a major success among those in academia. It is clear this website will transform the future of higher education for the better.

“Students and professors no longer respect one another, which is exactly the way it should be,” Coques said.

Hugh Jaz probably can’t be found at his office hours.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2023)
Morning Wood: BREAKING NEWS: UMass administrators decide to give up their parking spots
Daily Collegian (2024)
Emotions vary on ‘Clean by 2032’ progression
Daily Collegian (2023)
Federal funding cuts impacts scientific research
Daily Collegian (2025)
Atlantic 10 women’s lacrosse update
Daily Collegian (2025)
Softball Notebook: UMass softball wins competitive series against George Mason
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass splits weekend games against Boston University and Davidson
More in Archives
Photo courtesy of Genius
‘how i'm feeling now’ is an honest meditation on pandemic-induced isolation
Image made by Suzanne Bagia using Wikimedia Commons and Canva
The Liner Notes: where is music going in 2025?
Photo courtesy of sunriseonthereaping.pn's official Instagram
A review of 'Sunrise On The Reaping'
Photo courtesy of IMDb
'The Monkey' is a wild ride well worth the watch
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey's mid-season turnaround brings it to brink of Frozen Four
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey’s season comes to an end, losing 2-1 to Western Michigan in NCAA Tournament
More in Morning Wood
UMass Hysteria: Morning Wood
UMass Hysteria: Morning Wood
Tim Gouw via Unsplash
Morning Wood: Ten things you should NOT say to your parents when they ask how college is going
Andrew Duthie via Openverse
Morning Wood: O.J. Simpson set to star in new Ford Bronco commercial
Morning Wood: UPub to reopen as new residence hall in wake of housing crisis
Morning Wood: UPub to reopen as new residence hall in wake of housing crisis
Morning Wood: New tour routes coming to your dorm door
Morning Wood: New tour routes coming to your dorm door
Morning Wood: Student runs for SGA president after losing fantasy football league
Morning Wood: Student runs for SGA president after losing fantasy football league