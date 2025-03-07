Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

No. 16 UMass hockey earns a decisive 5-1 victory over No. 5 Maine

Three-goal first period lifts Minutemen past Black Bears
Matt Skillings
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Caroline Burge, Collegian Staff
March 7, 2025

The No. 16 Massachusetts hockey team beat No. 5 Maine 5-1 in its penultimate game of the regular season, in one of two matches that will prove crucial to its pairwise standing.

A productive first period ended with the Minutemen (19-12-4, 10-9-4 Hockey East) scoring three unanswered goals. This marked their third three-tally performance in the first frame of the season.

“We’ve been working the entire year to try and play a full 60 and the start’s the most important part,” Joey Musa said. “Coming out strong really got us going and I think it helped us have that momentum going into the second and even when they were pushing we had that little bit of a cushion there. [It] really helped.”

Kenny Connors put up the second mark, the eventual game-winning goal.

After some passing work around the offensive zone, looking for an open shot, Aydar Suniev found Connors at the bottom of the right circle from the red line. Connors wasted no time settling the puck and lifting the puck up towards Albin Boija, targeting the opening under the netminder’s right arm for a second UMass lamp-lighter in the first 10 minutes of play.

Cole O’Hara and Jack Musa were responsible for the first and third goals, respectively.

Special teams showed out on Friday, with both the power play and penalty killing units earning tallies. They denied the Black Bears (21-7-5, 13-5-5 HEA) conversions on all four Minutemen penalties.

“I think our penalty kill has been really strong this year too,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “The assistant coaches responsible for that, they do a really good job preparing our guys…so that was a big part of the game because we didn’t get very many power plays…so again I thought special teams was a big factor.”

O’Hara scored the first UMass shorthanded goal of the season after he blocked Frank Djurasevic’s shot and picked up the loose puck. The mark came from O’Hara’s second undermanned opportunity of the game.

Goaltender Michael Hrabal played a key role in the victory, stopping 38 of 39 shots from Maine for a .974 save percentage. He consistently locked down the rebounds of the Black Bears’ shots, denying any potential second opportunities.

During a two-minute frame of four-on-four play, Maine’s Brandon Holt skated up the offensive zone, beating the Minuteman backcheck for a one-on-one with Hrabal. Holt took the puck to the left side of the crease, then backhanded it, attempting to chip it past the Czechia native. Hrabal tracked the movement and stood tall in net, making the stop and denying the Black Bears their best scoring chance in the first frame.

Graduate student Musa scored his first goal of the season to open the second frame.

After winning the faceoff for UMass, Musa skated up to the boards. Positioned to Boija’s right side and facing the blue line, Musa took a pass from Owen Muray. He sent a sharp backhand shot to his left, lifting it into the top corner of the net for a 4-0 Minuteman lead. The crowd and bench erupted for the Dartmouth transfer’s first tally with UMass, coming in the day before he will be honored at senior night.

“It’s relieving, it’s awesome,” Musa said. “I’ve been kind of just [sticking] with it this year, focusing on my habits and everything and tonight it was a big relief and it finally paid off, all the work that I’ve been putting in.”

The Minutemen will return to play on Saturday night as the face off against Maine for their senior night in the second game of the final series. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Mullins Center and the match can be streamed on ESPN+.

“I think we’re a confident group right now,” O’Hara said. “We haven’t swept a top team in the country in a while. It’s kind of what we’re all looking forward to. Just forget about the game tonight and look at the task tomorrow.”

Caroline Burge can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Caroline_Burge

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
First line helps lift UMass hockey over Maine
Daily Collegian (2025)
Pellegrino: UMass women's basketball is rebuilding a foundation for success
Daily Collegian (2025)
Women's hoops season of transformation
Courtesy of Atlantic 10
Key weaknesses in UMass' A-10 tournament loss
Courtesy of Atlantic 10
UMass women's basketball falls to Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 tournament
Snow falls at UMass Amherst during the first storm of the season, on December 4, 2024.
For future snowstorms, UMass and the town of Amherst need to do better salting our sidewalks
More in Archives
The Brick's Big Blarney Blowout
The Brick's Big Blarney Blowout
Daily Collegian (2024)
Previewing UMass’ upcoming softball weekend series against Troy
Members of the Daily Collegian Staff sit down for an interview with the University of Massachusetts Chancellor, Javier Reyes, on February 12th, 2024, in the Whitmore Administration Building.
Chancellor Reyes gives response to current federal actions
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass comes up short in loss to St. Bonaventure
UMass wins 5-3 over the River Hawks.
UMass hockey prepares for final regular season series against Maine
The University Undergraduate Senate convened for its 1932nd regular meeting in the Student Union Cape Cod Lounge on 03/05/2025.
SGA President announces that club sports will be moved under RecWell
More in Headlines
Save to IMDb
'So Close To What' hits close to home
The cost of being an artist
The cost of being an artist
Courtesy of IMDb
How Cinderella revolutionized Disney
Daily Collegian (2024)
Reilly Center demons continue to haunt Minutemen in loss
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
Review of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Daily Collegian (2025)
Sounds familiar: music artists and their inspirations