President Humphries announces new task force improving school branding

On Wednesday, March 26 the Student Government Association (SGA) held its 1934th Regular Senate meeting in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union. The meeting convened at 6:34.

The meeting began with Associate Speaker of the Senate Melena Amoratis reminding everyone about SGA’s excused absence policy and emphasized the importance of showing up. “Your constituents voted for you and elected you to these positions, so we should be showing up,” Amoratis said.

Senator and President-Elect Michael Borowski addressed the senate, reminding them that cabinet applications close on March 27 at midnight and encouraged senators to apply.

President Colin Humphries announced a new UMass task force aiming to improve school branding and spirit and invited people to join the subcommittees. The task force’s goals include improving marketing towards prospective students, evolving school merchandise and catering sporting events towards fans to attract a crowd.

They are in the beginning stages of planning and Humphries said he “can’t speak to exactly what costs will look like yet because we haven’t gotten to that point.” He emphasized the importance of extending the school’s reach and building its brand.

Senator Charles Walker-Hoover announced to the senate that he just got back from a trip to Washington D.C. with the NAACP junior college division. He attended a weekend-long seminar and protested outside the capitol building for students first amendment rights. He encouraged others to do their part to protect students nationwide.

Senator Ella Prabhakar then addressed the senate inviting members to join her and the Public Higher Education Network of Massachusetts to visit the Massachusetts State house to advocate for increased financial aid access for 2026 after a recent reduction.

During a senate bonding activity, the winning group received lollipops as a prize and the other teams won participation candy.

During his officer report, Humphries reminded the Senate of the meal swipe donation program, which is taking place on March 27 and 28. He explained the process of using the GET app to donate swipes. There will be another round of meal swipe donation happening April 17 and 18.

Additionally, Humphries announced a contraceptive vending machine which will be placed on the first floor of the student center. There is a $30 charge to operate it, which will be covered by SGA.

Chief of Staff Naomi Bloom shared during her report out that the campus Bike Share is now up and running.

Following senate reports, Speaker of the Senate Michel Flanagan held ending roll call and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 8:45 p.m.

