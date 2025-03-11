Previewing Atlantic 10 softball conference play

With Atlantic 10 softball around the corner, teams are working on their final preparations for the season before the quest to raise the conference championship commences.

Before the first pitch is thrown, let’s look at the teams projected to be in the hunt for the conference championship based on the preseason polls voted on by the ten coaches in the A-10.

Dayton:

Receiving 98 points with nine first-place votes, the Flyers (8-6) are in a prime position to run it back, fighting for back-to-back conference championships.

After going 33-21 overall and 19-7 in conference play in 2024, Dayton came into this season returning many players from the championship squad, including First Team All-Conference infielders Maddie Kapsimalis, Kirnan Bailey and pitcher Haven Dwyer.

They also brought back 2024 Defensive Player of the Year outfielder Emma Schutter. Led by last year’s A-10 Coach of the Year Cara Clark, Dayton started the season strong with its performances in its preseason tournaments.

The Flyers showed off their scoring ability, bringing in four or more runs in their wins during the three tournaments. Schutter led the way in non-conference play so far, leading the team in batting average (.373) and extra-base hits (three doubles and three triples). Sophomore Deirdre Flaherty followed suit, batting .364 with a team-high 10 RBIs.

Dayton has two non-conference matchups before starting conference play. With one of their toughest challenges all season, the Flyers face No. 1 Texas (24-1) in a semi-home matchup at Ohio State’s Buckeye Field. Following the Longhorns, a four-game home stretch begins with a midweek matchup against Stonehill before starting a three-game series against Saint Louis.

Saint Louis:

The 2024 A-10 runners-up are a close second again after receiving 85 points overall, along with the final first-place vote.

Going 31-22 overall and 16-10 in conference play in 2024, the Billikens (8-12) bring back their dual-threat pitcher/outfielder and 2024 A-10 Rookie of the Year Isabel Royle and First-Team All-Conference members first baseman Jane Kaniecki and outfielder Natalie Sullivan.

Despite struggling in its preseason tourneys, Saint Louis earned a signature win against a Power 5 opponent in a comeback victory against Purdue (15-9) on the road. Royle pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters while allowing one earned run, while outfielder Karsen Jany hammered a solo home run, beginning the comeback.

Abby Mallo is off to a strong start offensively, as the utility player leads the team in batting average (.328) and RBIs (20). Mallo also mashed seven home runs this season, nearing her career-high of 12.

Before suiting up for conference play this weekend against Dayton, the Billikens have two more non-conference matchups, starting with South Dakota State at home, followed by Western Illinois on the road.

Loyola Chicago:

After receiving one less overall vote than Saint Louis, the Ramblers (4-19) are picked to finish third in the conference with 84 points.

Boasting a 29-24 record overall with a 16-10 conference record in 2024, Loyola Chicago returned A-10 Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-Conference Peyton Pepkowski and fellow First-Team and A-10 All-Rookie team member Liz Sedakis.

The Ramblers have struggled to start the season, losing seven in a row during the preseason tournament and non-conference schedule, getting mercy-ruled in eight games.

Haley Wallace leads the Ramblers offensively with a .309 batting average and eight RBIs. Wallace also walked a team-high nine times so far, playing small ball and moving the line. Riley Owens leads the team in RBIs with nine.

After wrapping up their non-conference preseason schedule with a 13-5 loss to Marshall, Loyola Chicago begins conference play against Fordham on the road in a three-game series.

Fordham:

Coming in at fourth with 66 points, the Rams (7-13) enter the season following a 2024 with a 25-29-1 overall record and 15-11 in conference with the return of three First-Team All-Conference team members, catchers Sydney Wells and Nicki Sudall, and outfielder Neleh Nogay.

Despite having a tough time in the preseason tournament, Fordham showed their resiliency against Boston University (11-9), winning a close 1-0 game in extra innings. Rams’ pitcher Holly Beeman earned the hard-fought win, pitching a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out three batters on an efficient 96 pitches.

In the top of the eighth inning with two out, Fordham had runners on the corners with Eva Koratsis coming up to the plate. On a two-strike count, Koratsis smacked the ball down the right field line, scoring Nogay from third for the sole run of the game.

For the Rams, the two First-Teamers have provided the offensive firepower thus far as Nogay has a team-high .347 batting average and leads with 25 hits on the season, while Wells drove in a team-high 12 RBIs and walked 10 times, putting pressure on opposing pitchers.

As conference play approaches, Fordham has one more non-conference tune-up against Hofstra at home before starting a three-game weekend home series against Loyola Chicago.

Saint Joseph’s:

The Hawks (8-11) wrap up the top five in the conference polls, receiving 52 points after going 22-30 overall and 14-12 in conference play last season.

Saint Joseph’s heads into the season with all its award winners, All-Conference Second Team members Sarah Cancila and Kayla Tauber, and All-Rookie Team members Haley McMenamin and Gianna Muhaw.

After finishing with a positive record in the Heart of Georgia Classic, winning four out of five games, the Hawks went 4-10 to finish the preseason tournaments.

In its last game of tourney play, Saint Joe’s fought until the end against UNLV, earning a scrappy 3-1 victory. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Hawks capitalized on a crucial error from the Rebels’ catcher and a fielder’s choice to the pitcher, with Tauber, Cancila and Meghan Sinkus all reaching home.

Before hosting conference-foe UMass in a three-game series, Saint Joe’s head to Delaware to face the Blue Hens in a non-conference matchup.

Rounding out the polling is the Minutewomen at sixth with 51 points, George Washington at seventh with 46 points, George Mason at eighth with 34 points, Rhode Island at ninth with 23 points and Saint Bonaventure finishing in last place with 11 points.

Benito Marinero-Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @bmrodriguez12