Pushing against music genres and their constraints

A genre is a category of artistic, musical or literary composition characterized by a particular style, form or content. Music genres such as pop, country, rock and folk are used to categorize songs and albums that an artist releases. Music award shows, like the Grammys, use these genres as the backbone of the shows. Without categories and specifics, it would make the award process a bit more difficult.

It’s hard to think about music without its genres, but some artists feel they do more harm than good to their craft. Beyonce, American singer-songwriter, won Best Country Album at the 67th annual Grammy award show for her eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter.” Within the album, Beyonce explores the history of country music and the historical erasure of Black country artists. She was inspired by the backlash she faced at the 2016 Country Music Awards, when she performed “Daddy Lessons” to prove that the criticism she faced was more deeply rooted than one would think.

After teasing “Cowboy Carter” during a Superbowl LVIII commercial, she took to Instagram to clear something up: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyonce album.’” About halfway through the album, Linda Martell, a pioneer for Black women in country music, opens the track titled “SPAGETTII” by directly calling genres out: “Genres are a funny little concept, aren’t they … In theory, they have a simple definition that’s easy to understand, but in practice, well, some may feel confined.” Despite Beyonce’s efforts to challenge these norms, the critiques she received demonstrate the difficulty of breaking free from traditional labels.

Chappell Roan also recently had to shut down allegations that her next album would be a country album. She has been teasing her next single, “The Giver,” and performed it back in November on Saturday Night Live (SNL). While it is a country song, many jumped to the conclusion the whole album would be, but as Roan said, “I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun.” This statement reflects an increasing desire among artists to create without being boxed into specific genres.

This conversation proves the importance of a strong and loyal fanbase that would support an artist no matter the route they choose to take musically. Opening her acoustic set at SoFi Stadium on the “Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift thanked her fans for allowing her to experiment and release music in multiple genres: “A celebration of how supportive you’ve been of every phase of my career, right, like I’ve been putting out albums since I was 16 and you’ve been really nice about all of it.”

Beyond artistic limitations, genre classifications are deeply intertwined with industry profits. Music that fits neatly into predefined genres is easier to market and sell. Record labels push for genre constriction because categorized music is more predictable and commercially viable. Music award shows also depend on genres for structuring nominations and categories. The tension between commercial interests and artistic freedom remains a major challenge. But with more and more bold artists who have no problem calling the music industry out, there will continue to be a push against genres and their constraints in music.

Despite these challenges, genres do serve valuable purposes. They provide a foundation for musical education, cataloging and historical documentation. They can act as blueprints, helping artists find their starting points before venturing into uncharted territory.

Genres offer structure and organization, but they should not confine artists to a singular identity. The most innovative musicians are those who dare to challenge the norm, blending and redefining genres to reflect their true artistic vision. As music continues to evolve, the conversation surrounding genres must evolve with it, ensuring that creativity is not sacrificed for the sake of categorization.

