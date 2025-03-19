Softball Notebook: UMass falls short against UMass Lowell, 3-1

The Massachusetts softball team fell short in a pitching duel against UMass Lowell, handing the Kennedy Cup over for the third consecutive year, losing 3-1.

Entering the game, since the first time these teams have met, the Minutewomen (5-18, 0-3 Atlantic 10) have struggled to find a win against the River Hawks (4-14). UMass hadn’t scored a run against Lowell since its first contest on April 20th, 2022. Both teams also were looking to snap its losing streaks as the Minutewomen were on a nine-game streak and the River Hawks had four.

In the bottom of the first, Lowell struck first after loading the bases against Julianne Bolton. With the bases loaded, sophomore Elizabeth Neeld drew a walk to send Emily Baumes home. Bolton worked out of the jam, striking out the next two batters to end the inning. Entering her 10th starting appearance of the season, the walk in run was the first earned run that Bolton had given up in the first inning this season.

Bolton went 5.2 innings during the outing, giving up two earned runs, six strikeouts and five hits. Bolton now ranks 12th all time in innings pitched during her collegiate career, passing Lisa Rever who went 431.0 innings over her time spent in Amherst. Bolton has 433.2 innings since debuting on February 11th, 2022 against USC Upstate.

On the other side of the mound, Olivia DeCitise was dominant for the River Hawks. During her nine inning outing, DeCitise struck out seven batters, giving up only one run and five hits. The sophomore earned her second recorded win of the season and third over a two-year span.

Neeld drew her third walk and scored her eighth RBI of the season. This is her fifth RBI over the course of the last five games, tying outfielder Isabel Quintanilla for most RBIs scored this season for Lowell.

In the bottom of the sixth, the River Hawks looked to extend their lead. Baumes hit a single to center field, allowing Alaina Santoli and Taylor Dolan to score. Baumes has a .328 batting average and nine RBIs on Wednesday.

The top of the seventh was the last chance for the Minutewomen to bring home the Kennedy Cup. With runners on the corners, freshman Ella Stevinson hit a single up the middle to center, allowing senior catcher Lydia Castro to score. This was Stevinson first hit since Feb 23rd against DePaul. This was also her third RBI of the season and first since scoring two against Maryland on Feb. 16th.

With two runners on and only one out, freshman Brooke Musch and junior Riain Keefe were unable to advance the runners home, putting the final two outs on the board, ending UMass’ hope of snapping its losing streak. Following a groundout and a strikeout, the River Hawks stormed the mound to celebrate their home field win.

Keefe put the first runner on base for the Minutewomen during each of her at bats, getting to first off a hit in the top of the third inning. She currently has the highest batting average on the team, batting .291.

UMass is set to welcome George Washington for its final home series opener as members of the A-10 with a double-header of the three-game series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

