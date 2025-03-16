Softball Notebook: UMass softball kicks off Atlantic 10 play going 0-3

Down 1-0 in the third and final matchup between the Massachusetts softball team and Saint Joseph’s, UMass (5-17, 0-3 Atlantic 10) was desperate for a spark. The Minutewomen had lost the two previous games on walk-offs and were struggling to find their groove offensively.

Senior Lydia Castro provided that spark when she led off the inning with a double to center field. Castro eventually came around to score on an error by the Hawks’ (11-12, 3-0 A-10) second baseman. This tied the game at one, but an RBI single from Riley York in the 10th inning handed UMass a 2-1 loss, giving Saint Joseph’s three consecutive walk-off wins over its conference foe.

Minutewomen pitcher Hannah Streicher picked up her fourth loss of the season, moving her record to 0-4, but she dominated most of the game. The sophomore struck out five, walked only two and scattered nine hits throughout 9.1 innings of work. Streicher surrendered one run to the Hawks before extras in the bottom of the third off a sacrifice fly. The righty then went to work, tossing six consecutive scoreless innings to keep her squad in the competition. Then, in the bottom of the 10th, Saint Joseph’s recorded three singles and walked off UMass in a heartbreaking loss.

The Minutewomen came just as close in their first two matchups against the Hawks on Saturday to kick off conference play for both teams.

In the first game of the series, UMass was down two and down to its last out in the top of the seventh. Sarah Keagy singled to right field to keep the game going and Riley Kairer worked a walk. With runners on first and second there was a wild pitch, advancing both into scoring position. Castro then came up big again, smashing a double to score both runners and tie the game.

The 3-3 game didn’t last for long, though. On the mound for the Minutewomen, Julianne Bolton walked three batters to load the bases. In a high-pressure situation, Hailey Malito singled up the middle for Saint Joseph’s, driving in a run to secure a 4-3 victory.

UMass’ other run in this game came in the top of the third. Batting leadoff, Brooke Musch was patient at the plate and worked a walk. Using her speed, she stole second and third to be just 60 feet away from home. The next batter, Sophia Thormeyer, recorded her fifth RBI of the season, lining out to center field and scoring Musch. With the game-opening run, the Minutewomen had the lead but not for long, as the Hawks responded with three runs in the bottom of the third.

After getting walked off in the first matchup on Saturday, UMass dropped its second game of the day 3-2. The Minutewomen jumped on Saint Joseph’s early when the team leader in batting average, Riain Keefe, singled to center field.

Thormeyer reached on a walk after Keefe, and a sacrifice bunt and passed ball scored the first run of the day. Odyssey Torres then stepped up to the plate and launched a double, crossing Thormeyer over home plate. Torres has been a consistent producer for UMass, leading the squad with 10 RBIs.

The Hawks responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, tying the game at two. The game stayed that way until Saint Joseph’s again cracked through in the bottom of the seventh. York again was the hero for her team, but this time, she drove in the winning run off a lineout.

With these losses, the Minutewomen have now dropped nine straight games and have only won two since starting off the season 3-0. UMass will look to bounce back in the win column on Wednesday, March 19, as the team travels to UMass Lowell for a mid-week contest. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

