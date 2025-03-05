Sounds familiar: music artists and their inspirations

Chappell Roan, while performing at Coachella in April 2024, introduced herself, with her now famous line: “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” The clip went viral on social media, not only for its confidence but for Roan’s expression of the truth regarding artists and their influences.

Roan explained she tweaked Sasha Colby’s, the winner of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” statement, “I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” It makes you wonder, what music does my top artist listen to, and who is their favorite artist?

Taking from Billboard’s Top 100 Artists list, here is a compilation of artists and the artists who inspire them:

Gracie Abrams has been on the music scene since signing with Interscope Records in 2019 after her first single, “Mean It.” Since then, she has grown from her notoriously whispery, mellow vocals, to selling out arenas worldwide.

Anyone who is a fan of Abrams knows that Joni Mitchell, a Canadian-American singer-songwriter, has been a longtime favorite of hers. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Abrams revealed she has a tattoo inspired by Mitchell’s song “River.”

Other artists who Abrams draws inspiration from are Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, the 1975, Lorde and of course Taylor Swift, whom she opened for on her massive “The Eras Tour.” Her lyrics cut like those of Bridgers,’ are as dramatic as Swift’s and her sounds are ethereal like Bon Iver’s.

Lorde, a New Zealand singer-songwriter, was only 12 years old when she was signed to Universal Music Group. “Pure Heroine”, her debut album, was well received by the public and solidified her spot in the music industry as a breakout artist to watch. Her music was a mashup of pop and alternative sounds with darker beats and world-weary lyrics.

Inspiration for that album came from music icons Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky and Drake. Any listener can clearly hear the hip-hop inspiration in her beats and dynamic voice. Lorde revolutionized pop music and broke genre walls thanks to her sheer talent and her vast listening catalogue.

Harry Styles, one of the most successful solo male artists of the 21st century, like everyone else, draws from the greats. Styles worked in a bakery before his appearance on “The X Factor” where he gave it his all before being part of the boyband One Direction. Styles’ talent was clear even amongst the four other members of the band but soared once the band split and he pursued a solo music career.

His inspiration spans from classic rock, like Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles and Queen, to country icons like Shania Twain and more contemporary artists like Mac Miller. His sound, lyrics and stage appearance can all be circled back to the artists he adores, creating his own style that new artists will be inspired by. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles said,“We’re all just fans. I’m just a music fan who happens to make some.”

Kendrick Lamar, regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, is a rap artist, but has been called “a jazz musician in rapper’s clothing” by collaborators. Lamar has not only drawn from fellow hip-hop artists, but also from poetry, which was introduced to him by a middle school teacher.

Lamar’s biggest inspiration is Tupac Shakur, taking his storytelling and sociopolitical views on music, using his own experiences and creating something of his own. Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent also served as influences in Lamar’s discography. He also attributes his style to soul and R&B artists Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and Prince.

He collaborated with Taylor Swift in 2014 on a version of her song “Bad Blood” expanding his audience via the pop mega star. Notably, Lamar is the first rap artist to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 album “DAMN.”

Taylor Swift, arguably everyone’s favorite, has not only given immense praise to artists before her, but has helped artists and producers by collaborating with them, inviting them to open her tours or simply by letting her fans know who she’s listening to. Swift is named after James Taylor and shouts him out in a song: “You said you never met one girl who had as many James Taylor records as you, but I do.”

An even more well-known shoutout is her debut album opener titled “Tim McGraw.” Or more recently, when she sings about rock and roll icon Stevie Nicks on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift has named The Beatles’ Paul McCartney as one of her biggest inspirations, calling his work “unparalleled.” Her list of inspirations is exhaustive and expansive, which could be the reason for her long-lasting stardom and ever-developing songwriting.

Music offers a limited range of sounds to choose from, but the way they are combined, produced and performed creates different styles that are given to artists as their unique ‘sound.’ However, it is not uncommon to listen to one song and immediately think of another that sounds strikingly similar.

It’s no secret that music artists draw from one another to create new sounds or to experiment with different styles. Drawing inspiration from another artist is one thing, but to share who influenced them can bring awareness to other musicians and can create a community amongst music fans who enjoy finding new sounds.