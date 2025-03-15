Tennis Notebook: UMass loses close match 4-3 to Brown

The Massachusetts tennis team hosted the Brown Bears in Amherst at the Bay Road Tennis Center on Saturday, in what was a thrilling set of matches. Brown (7-5) had the edge on this day, extending its winning streak to five games after a 4-3 narrow win.

With both teams tied at three, everything came down to the singles match between UMass’ (5-5) Trinity Calinescu and the Bears’ Bella Hu. Knowing what was on the line, both teams’ players cheered and made a lot of noise. Calinescu made incredible saves and showed grit, but ended up losing both sets 7-6 (4) and 6-4, giving Hu and Brown the win.

Doubles were dominated by the Minutewomen as they won on Court No.1 and No.2. Massachusetts senior Belle Jonglertrakul and senior Mariana Campino had some great plays in doubles, winning 6-3.

Jonglertrakul secured the first point, hitting the ball out of reach for the Bears’ Addison Ahlstrom and Lindsey Hofflander. Campino was elite at returning serves and showed great ball awareness, changing the direction of where the ball went with multiple types of shots to score points.

UMass’ junior Ella Faessler and sophomore Amelia Tye won their doubles match 6-2 in entertaining fashion against Brown’s Dani Ben-Abraham and Hu. The junior Faessler kept her opponents off balance to score many points for the Minutewomen. Both players were fired up after winning the match and showing their brilliance yet again on the court.

Massachusetts was on its way to securing a sweep in doubles, but the Minutewomen’s Calinescu and Martina Pavissich couldn’t finish their match on court No.3 due to the team already securing a victory on the first two courts. The UMass duo’s match went unfinished with a score of 5-2.

Where the Minutewomen lost this match was in singles action, although Campino played great in a 6-4, 6-1 victory. The senior’s ability to make the Bears’ Gabby Soliman run all over the court was impressive. Because of Campino’s play, Soliman looked very uncomfortable while trying to figure out her next steps.

On court No.4, it was Brown’s Sari Woo and UMass’ Amelia Tye in what was possibly the most entertaining match of the entire day. Woo won the first set 6-3, but the Minutewomen sophomore brought momentum back, crushing Woo in the second set 6-0. The third set had fans on the edge of their seats. Coming down to the wire, Tye showed incredible athleticism, hustling all over the court to score and save points from being scored. The sophomore ultimately won the third set 7-6 (4), securing a crucial point for the home team.

Massachusetts’ Faessler had an off day in singles, losing both sets to the Bears’ Hannah Shen 7-6 (3) and 6-4. The UMass junior was fired up in the first close set, but ultimately couldn’t secure the victory. Shen and Faessler wore their hearts on their sleeves in this match, being very passionate throughout.

Elsewhere on the Brown side, the Bears’ Ben-Abraham crushed the Minutewomen’s Pavissich 6-1 and 6-2 in their matchup. The Brown team was fired up watching its sophomore teammate compete, which made for entertaining viewing. Ben-Abraham held command and kept her composure, securing a decisive victory.

Losing at home this season for the first time stings for UMass. Massachusetts will be on the road in Washington, D.C. next to take on George Washington, in hopes of flipping the script and securing its first road victory of the season.

