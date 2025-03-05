The cost of being an artist

Being an independent artist has its benefits. Artists get complete creative control over their projects, the ability to work on their own timeline and a larger cut of the profits. However, even with earning more in profits, artists fund their own projects, offsetting the profits they earn, often resulting in them breaking even at best.

While resources that were once exclusive for record labels are now readily available on the internet for anyone to make and distribute music, independent artists are also controlling their social media, tours, merch, etc. Essentially, independent artists are taking on several jobs that would otherwise be done by a team of professionals.

Labels typically take control over marketing and managing the direction of the artist’s project, while also offering an upfront financial incentive that they expect to earn back upon the release of an album. This allows artists to work with the best songwriters, producers and sound engineers that would otherwise be too expensive.

In her interview with Apple Music, Grammy-winning R&B singer/songwriter Muni Long broke down the cost of her 2022 album “Public Displays of Affection.” By her estimate, it cost nearly $300,000 between recording studio sessions, sound engineers, and production. This doesn’t include distribution, marketing or touring — all costly but necessary aspects of being a successful artist.

Making an album is not only expensive, but time-consuming as well. Most artists can’t afford to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars and all their time into making an album. It’s not sustainable. Financial security is why many opt for the label route.

Artists like Raye and Tinashe, who are now independent artists, once worked with a label. The financial freedom the label once provided allowed them to grow as an artist to then successfully release their music independently. Still, though, they struggle. According to the Business Insider article, Raye is still “breaking even” and Tinashe is making music on a “microbudget.”

Making money as an independent artist isn’t easy. Oftentimes, artists have to supplement their income with other jobs. For each stream on Spotify, artists earn less than one cent. Apple Music isn’t much better at offering a full cent per stream.

Despite the costly route of being an independent artist, some still see it as the better option. They can have creative freedom on their projects and maintain complete ownership over their masters. There is no need to be “radio-friendly” or follow market trends. Artists have the freedom to create the music they want to create.

Independent music is different from music produced by major record labels, not just because labels have a higher budget, but because independent artists have creative freedom. This has allowed new genres such as bedroom pop to emerge.

Indie music provides a new listening experience. Artists have the freedom to create something personal and cutting-edge rather than having some label exec breathing down their neck to create the next big hit instead. They can experiment with sound and genre finding what works for them, not what works for the label.

Being an independent artist though means your competition isn’t other independent artists, but artists backed by major labels. Even getting a viral hit on TikTok isn’t enough if those views aren’t translated to dedicated listeners.

Touring is another beast. Independent artists are once again footing the bill to put on shows often ending up in the negatives. Last April, I wrote about the monopoly Live Nation has on live entertainment and how it impacts both artists and fan experience. Even though touring is only getting more expensive, it’s a popular way for artists to build community and connect with their audience.

While touring can be difficult, artists have found inexpensive ways to promote themselves — especially with social media. TikTok has become instrumental for artists to receive recognition. Recently, we’ve seen artists such as Lola Young and Gigi Perez who are now making their way into the mainstream. While both of these artists work with labels now, it was their independent projects that got them signed.

