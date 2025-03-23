‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at Amherst Cinema

On Sunday, March 9, Amherst Cinema hosted a daytime screening of “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back.” The event was part of Amherst Cinema’s “James Earl Jones Remembered” film series, which presents a variety of Jones’ roles from throughout his voice and screen acting career. Jones, who voiced the infamous “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, passed away in Sept. 2024.

A direct sequel to the 1977 space opera “Episode IV – A New Hope, ” “The Empire Strikes Back” has solidified its place in pop culture as the greatest “Star Wars” film in what has become the franchise’s “original trilogy.”

The film follows the Rebel Alliance, led by Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia, as they resist against the Galactic Empire and the malevolent Darth Vader. After a crushing defeat on the remote ice planet Hoth, the Rebels scattered across the galaxy. Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C3PO flee to the gas planet Bespin aboard the Millenium Falcon, and Luke escapes with R2D2 to the Dagobah system to learn the ways of the Force under Jedi Master Yoda.

As his connection to the Force grows stronger, Luke senses danger among Han and Leia and abandons his training to face Vader at Cloud City. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, Anthony Daniels and James Earl Jones reprise their roles with the addition of Frank Oz as Yoda and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian.

Directed by Irvin Kershner, “Empire” found its place on the silver screen 45 years after its original release to an eager audience. Tickets were sold out at the door, and a long line of patrons built up in the lobby prior to the show. Inside the theater, each leather seat was filled with a fan from a different “Star Wars” era — adults and seniors who grew up in the film’s heyday, college students catching up on the franchise’s origins and young children being introduced to the iconic sci-fi world for the first time.

Once the lights dimmed, a familiar title appeared:

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”

In an instant, the main theme blares and the “Star Wars” logo is met with an eruption of applause. Throughout the film’s runtime, the audience was alive with reactionary gasps and laughter. Some were shocked, some were amused and as the credits rolled, everyone joined together in lengthy applause once again.

“The Empire Strikes Back” boasts a complete score by John Williams and was the first in the saga to feature “The Imperial March,” Darth Vader’s iconic theme and recurring musical motif. The theme is first played 19 minutes into the film as a dark shadow falls over a Star Destroyer and Vader’s flagship consumes the star-filled backdrop. From inside, the back of a familiar glossy-black helmet watches a fleet of TIE-fighters circle the ship. The Sith Lord has located the Rebel base, and his quest for Luke has begun.

The film features a wide range of classic special effects, including stop-motion, miniatures and bluescreen. The SFX crew, including Brian Johnson, Richard Edlund, Dennis Muren and Bruce Nicholson, were awarded Special Achievement Awards in Visual Effects for their work on “Empire” at the 53rd Academy Awards. The original effects held up quite well on screen, maintaining their charm despite the film’s experimental re-release in 1997.

Controversy over the 1997 Special Edition — the version of the film that was screened at Amherst Cinema— has divided the “Star Wars” community for years. The remastering involved a series of corrections on the original film trilogy by creator George Lucas in order to prove that his visual effects studio, Industrial Light & Magic, could successfully produce CGI for the upcoming “prequel trilogy.”

For “The Empire Strikes Back,” new scenes including CGI footage of Cloud City and Boba Fett’s starship, “Slave I,” as well as a more violent “wampa” creature, among smaller corrections, were included in the Special Edition version of the film. Additionally, James Earl Jones was officially credited as the voice of Vader, where he was originally only credited in the 1983 theatrical release of “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi,” the final film in the saga. Jones came to this decision out of respect for David Prowse, the actor who portrayed Darth Vader on screen.

An additional evening screening of “Star Wars Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” was hosted on Tues. March 11. Amherst Cinema’s ‘James Earl Jones Remembered’ event series continues through Sat. April 19 with a daytime showing of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

