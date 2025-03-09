The hills are alive: ‘The Sound of Music’ turns 60

“I go to the hills when my heart is lonely.”

That lyric from “The Sound of Music” perfectly describes my love and desire to continuously return to this film. I will never forget watching the opening scene to “The Sound of Music,” the green rolling hills, the grand orchestra and the slow zoom on Julie Andrews spinning on a hill.

Just describing this opening gives me chills and has brought a tear to my eye every time I have watched this film over the years. Julie Andrews’ voice is pure, raw magic: crisp, clear and full of love. I have come to believe that musicals are the real magic of our world. I have never felt the joy and eternal happiness for anything quite like musicals, and “The Sound of Music” is the foundation for this appreciation.

My love of musicals comes from my grandmother, who is Maria come to life. She often tells me about the times when she has seen a rolling green hill in our small state of Connecticut, pulled over, and gotten out to sing “The Sound of Music.” Perhaps that is why I love this movie so much: it is an integral part of my childhood and family. I have listened to “I Have Confidence” before every job interview I have attended and I often sang “So Long, Farewell” with my mother before going to sleep.

“The Sound of Music” has brought together fans from across generations, interweaving people from all walks of life. How is it that a musical based on a real family in 1930s Germany has proven its longevity for more than half a century? The secret, I believe, is in the star herself: Julie Andrews.

Julie Andrews’ Maria is a curious, troubled young nun torn between trying to prove herself to the church while yearning for her own life. Sensing her uncertainty, the Reverend Mother sends her to the Von Trapp family to become a governess. The family consists of seven witty children and a strict militant father, whom Maria could not be more different from. Slowly, she integrates music, love and laughter back into the household as she becomes a part of the family.

Andrews is a complete natural in terms of acting, singing and performing. During a time when women were expected to be subservient to men in power, Andrews continuously remains true and unwavering to herself. She becomes Maria and the audience cannot help but fall in love with both her character and Andrews herself.

From her unbelievable singing in “The Lonely Goatherd” to her loving ballad in “Something Good,” to her jumping around to “My Favorite Things,” Andrews breathes effortless life into this story. Her voice is like a warm, comforting hug; she becomes the heart of both the Von Trapp family and the audience. Even 60 years later, Andrews’ performance as Maria remains one of the most iconic in film and musical history.

Despite the happiness depicted by Andrews and the Von Trapp family, this story is not entirely a happy one. The Von Trapp’s are a proud Austrian family, grappling against the rise of the Nazis as their homeland is threatened. The film and musical are based on Maria Von Trapp’s memoir: “The Story of the Von Trapp Singers.” Although elements of this film are fictionalized, the basis of the story and family are true. This movie is at times extremely dark; the anxiety the family faces is tangible to the viewer. The story of perseverance, strength and family prevails above all, proving that even in times of great struggle, the human spirit can persevere.

Paired with the incredible songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein and the talented children, this story is nothing short of effervescent perfection. “The Sound of Music” won five Oscars, including best picture, making this film one of the highest grossing and most successful musicals of all time. Though this movie takes place over half a century ago, anyone can relate to the core of the timeless “The Sound of Music.”

When I think about the generations of my family who have loved this film, I continue to feel our bond strengthen. My grandmother, who was 22 years old when this film first came out, has carried it with her throughout her life. She has sung these songs over and over for decades, passing the love onto my mother and her sister. They passed that love onto me, where every winter, we watch the nearly three-hour film yet again with tears in our eyes.

I often think about the first time I saw this movie when I was somewhere between the ages of 10 to 13 years old. I picture my grandmother, sitting in the theater, watching history unfold before her. Though we are separated by decades, I know we feel the same love, admiration and emotional ties to this film, making it uniquely special.

Although I was not alive in 1939 when this story took place, I can relate to the fear and uncertainty the characters are facing. I think we all have something to gain from the resilience and strength of the Von Trapp family, especially now. Today, at nearly 22, the same age my grandmother was when she was first introduced to “The Sound of Music,” I realize how lucky I am to have grown up with its music, just as she did. My heart will forever be blessed with the sound of music.

