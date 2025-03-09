The media’s role in America’s growing rift

The American media has been instrumental in pushing its poisonous narratives to the American people, cutting deep into the lives of millions.

In the past 10 years, the rift that divides American politics has grown impossibly wide. The cuts it has inflicted on American life run deep and far, possibly beyond repair. Both sides of the aisle seem poised to rip each other’s throats out if the opportunity presents itself. All the while, the very industry that is to blame for this divide has raked in profits gained from widening the gap to such gross sizes.

It was not so long ago that presidential hopeful John McCain defended his opponent, then-presidential hopeful Barack Obama, from his supporters onstage at a campaign rally. It was also not so long ago that people didn’t consider voters of the opposite party to be “enemies.”

This feels like so long ago, but it really isn’t. While many of us were still in our early lives during McCain’s presidential run, we can still remember a time when politics didn’t feel so exhausting and stressful.

It is easy to point the finger at Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, when much of his rhetoric fired up the Republican base that voted him in. I do not believe that his impact was as big as people think it was. In fact, I believe the rifts began during Obama’s presidency.

It was during this time that social media and phones became widespread. The spread of information grew rapidly and its impact on news and politics became increasingly apparent. But with this spread of information came a latent evil that was slowly becoming a problem.

This evil was the enabling of misinformation and disinformation to spread at rates never thought possible. Bad actors, including some within the media, quickly realized the power of this new tool at their fingertips. They realized how easy it was to mold the views of someone through their phone.

The growth of this evil was fueled by the news media, and when Trump began his run in earnest, the raw power of this tool began to rear its ugly head. Disinformation was shared hundreds of thousands of times during that election cycle.

The news media during this time increasingly sought to portray the other party as insane and dangerous. This fear mongering managed to increase ratings and income as more people decided to tune in to watch the insanity unfold.

Of course, Trump used this growing distrust to his advantage, telling his supporters that liberal outlets, or the “mainstream media” as he called them, were full of fake news and lies. Right wing outlets saw this as an opportunity to grow their own viewership, choosing to amplify his claims.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, the media became inundated with false claims about both the pandemic and the opposition, which only served to further divide the public.

The 2020 election further exacerbated these divisions. Claims of widespread voter fraud, particularly involving Dominion Voting Systems, were amplified by certain media outlets, despite a lack of evidence.

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021 was a stark manifestation of the deep divisions within the country. The media’s coverage of the event varied widely, with some outlets portraying it as an insurrection and others as a peaceful protest. This disparity in reporting further deepened the information gap.

The subsequent years saw the rise of alternative news platforms that catered to specific political ideologies. According to a study by Pew Research Center, partisan hostility has grown significantly, with both Republicans and Democrats viewing each other more negatively than ever before.

Platforms like Newsmax and OANN gained popularity among conservative viewers, while progressive outlets like The Young Turks saw increased viewership on the left. This segmentation of news consumption created echo chambers where individuals were only exposed to information that reinforced their existing beliefs.

The public’s frustration with the two-party system grew during this period. A Pew Research Center survey found that nearly half of younger adults wished there were more parties to choose from.

According to Gallup, the proportion of Americans who identify as Independent now registers at about 43 percent, surpassing those who identify as either Republicans or Democrats. These polls show an enormous desire for political change and suggest the two-party system is on its way out.

I believe the rise of a third party — a centrist party — is entirely possible within the next two decades. In fact, I believe the rise of a centrist party is not just a possibility, it is a necessity.

While some argue that the two existing parties often co-opt third party ideals to succeed or that third parties in our history often just replace other parties, these points do not negate the necessity of a third party in our current political climate.

The co-opting of third-party ideals by major parties often leads to superficial changes rather than substantive policy shifts. Moreover, the historical replacement of parties indicates a dynamic political landscape where change is possible.

The need for pragmatic and rational leadership in government is increasingly apparent in the American population. The time for divisive and destructive rhetoric is over, and Americans are seeking a change before it’s too late.

The public’s concern about the future is palpable. A recent Marist National Poll found that nearly half of Americans believe a civil war is likely in their lifetime. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency of addressing the deep divisions within our society.

The media’s role over the coming years will be crucial. As the public becomes more aware of the media’s influence on political polarization, there will be a greater demand for responsible journalism that prioritizes truth and objectivity over sensationalism and profit.

Platforms like Ground News, which analyze media bias and present multiple perspectives on news stories, are already gaining traction. These bias-aware platforms help combat misinformation and promote a balanced understanding of current events.

By supporting bias-aware news platforms and advocating for a centrist third party, we can work towards a more balanced and inclusive political environment. The future of our nation depends on our ability to demand better from those who represent us and to hold the media accountable for its role in polarizing our politics.

As a nation, we need to decide whether we will allow the media to continue to divide us. The specter of civil war looms large, and we cannot allow it to become a reality; we must bridge the divide and reconcile our differences before it’s too late.

Will the history lesson taught to our children be about the great reconciliation, or will they recount the fall of these United States? The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.

Dylan Podlinski can be reached at [email protected].