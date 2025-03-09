UMass hockey bids farewell to its seniors on Saturday

Despite a small senior and graduate class of just four players, the Massachusetts hockey team honored important departing players on Saturday for senior night.

Ryan Lautenbach, Lucas Mercuri, Linden Alger and Joey Musa’s families came out and took pictures after the Minutemen’s (19-12-5, 10-9-5 Hockey East) 2-2 tie to the Black Bears (21-7-6, 13-5-6 HEA). The players were celebrated with a video and each of their own framed pictures.

“It’s been amazing to say the least, it’s kind of hard to explain just the growth we’ve had as people and players and the relationships and everything we’ve learned and everything we’ve been through,” Alger said. “It’s really a special place and I really don’t want this to ever end.”

Two of the four Minutemen, Lautenbach and Mercuri, have been large fixtures at UMass in their four years in Amherst. Both spent their entire college careers with the Minutemen, earning an “A” on their jerseys in their final year.

Mercuri hasn’t only been a leader in the locker room but also on the ice. The Quebec native has missed just one game in his four years, being the leader in on ice appearances in the Greg Carvel era with 144 appearances.

The Carolina Hurricanes draft pick has been a crucial part to UMass’ offense and defense. Coming in as a skilled player his first year, he ends his four years as one of the Minutemen’s strongest power forwards.

Mercuri was playing his usual strong offensive game on Saturday, making plays on both sides of the puck. After a crosscheck from Taylor Makar, Mercuri went down on the ice before going down the tunnel. A few minutes later, he was back on the bench with three minutes left in the third period and took a shift.

His fellow alternate captain Lautenbach has also been a big part of the Minutemen’s offense.

Getting large minutes his freshman year, Lautenbach has continued to grow through his four years. As a consistent face in the lineup, the Michigan native adds speed and grit to any line he steps on.

“Ryan Lautenbach is a heart and soul kind of kid, plays with his heart on his sleeve all the time and brings a lot of energy,” Carvel said.

On Saturday, Lautenbach created offensive opportunities for UMass, especially in the second period. During the period, he was given numerous chances in front of the crease, pressuring Maine goaltender Albin Boija.

In their freshman years, both Mercuri and Lautenbach played big minutes on the top line with Bobby Trivigno. They came in with a large freshman class of seven players and will leave as the only remaining players from that class due to transfers and professional hockey signings.

“[Lautenbach] and Mercuri are the only two four-year seniors,” Carvel said. “It’s kind of rare to be a four-year senior nowadays in hockey… They’re special kids that lasted four years and they made an impact. The younger kids looked up to them, as they should.”

Alger has also been an important part of the Minutemen lineup, playing in his fifth year with UMass. After struggling to make the lineup in his first two seasons, the graduate student cracked the lineup his junior year but sustained a season ending injury. In his senior year, Alger was a regular for the Minutemen and was offered a fifth year by Carvel.

Now, as a graduate student, Alger was voted unanimous captain and has been a crucial leader to UMass.

“He’s a special kid,” Carvel said about Alger. “Linden’s the kind of kid that keeps your locker room in the right place.”

The last honoree is Joey Musa who transferred from Dartmouth where he spent his first four years. To start his senior week, Musa scored his first goal with UMass in its 5-1 win over Maine on Friday night.

Musa bumped up to the third line on Saturday after being an extra forward on Friday. The graduate student quickly gelled with his linemates, fellow upperclassman Lautenbach and junior Kenny Connors.

“[Musa] has had a great influence in the locker room,” Carvel said. “He’s a smart kid, he’s brought intellect to our room and a great attitude, and he plays hard.”

The senior’s seasons aren’t over just yet, though, with the Hockey East playoffs next for the Minutemen. They will take on Vermont on Wednesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center in the first round.

“Not a lot of guys can say they’ve done four, five years here and obviously us three have been blessed to play hockey [in Amherst] and play in front of an incredible fan base,” Mercuri said.

