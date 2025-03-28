UMass hockey survives battle against Minnesota with 5-4 overtime win

FARGO, N.D. — In a Minnesota-dominant sea of maroon and gold at Scheels Arena, the Massachusetts hockey team battled its way back from a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period and came out on top, 5-4, in overtime on Thursday night.

Almost six minutes into overtime, Aydar Suniev sealed away the Gophers (25-11-4) season and extended the UMass’ (21-13-5) NCAA Tournament run. This is the first time in three runs (2021-22, 2023-24 and 2024-25) that the Minutemen survived overtime in the first round of the NCAA playoffs.

“I just kept telling myself [that] it’s our turn to win – it’s our turn,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “… You could just feel it. I didn’t have to say a lot going into overtime. It’s crazy little things [that] decide the game … but we were due. We lost to BU in overtime [on March 15], we lost last year to Denver in overtime; and I did a lot this week with the team about being ready for overtime and it paid off.”

Linemate Dans Locmelis cleared the way to turn the puck back around just after Minnesota was making its way through the neutral zone. Skating from Gopher goaltender Liam Souliere’s right to left, Locmelis flung the puck down towards the net to hit Suniev’s stick. The sophomore forward had a wide-open net on Souliere’s right side and kept the Minutemen’s season alive.

This was Suniev’s second goal of the night, his first coming in the third period when UMass was in need of a momentum booster. He gave the Amherst pack life, bringing the score 3-2 and lifting the Minutemen’s spirits.

Before Jimmy Snuggerud tallied his second of the evening that tied the game 4-4 and pushed UMass and Minnesota into overtime, Francesco Dell’Elce carved out hope for the Minutemen.

Ryan Lautenbach and Kenny Connors smuggled the puck away from the boards with under five minutes left of the third period. Connors sent it over to Dell’Elce who was wide open in front of the blue line on Souliere’s right. Skating forward, the freshman defenseman sent the puck down towards the Minnesota goaltender and put UMass up 4-3.

“Throughout the whole year we’ve been a third period team,” Dell’Elce said. “I think that’s one of our strengths. So, we have the right mindset … no matter what the score is, we’re going to come out and play our brand of hockey and it worked out tonight.”

Thursday night’s nine-goal game didn’t appear to be high scoring heading into the third. After UMass came out with intensity in the first period, the Gophers quickly adjusted and turned the cards back into their favor.

From behind the net on goaltender Michael Hrabal’s right at the end of the second period, Jimmy Clark retrieved the puck from Matthew Wood. After deflecting off defenseman Owen Murray’s stick, Connor Kurth slid up to meet the puck halfway. In front of the net, Kurth forced the sophomore goaltender to slide over to his left, leaving an open gap for the Gopher to put his team up by two.

“I liked our game plan, but we just weren’t competing,” Carvel said. “The last thing I said to them was ‘Here’s the game plan, but the compete’s all that really matters’ … We spent way too much time breaking down video and having the kids sit through pre-scout when all it is [who] want[s] the puck more than the other guy.”

Throughout the season, the Minutemen have found most success on smaller sheets to accompany their intense, physical style of play. Though Minnesota had an edge on UMass for the first two periods, neither team backed down from the battle even after being delayed two hours after Western Michigan and Minnesota State’s match went into double overtime.

In the first period, both teams found their first goal in the midst of three whistles to send two Minutemen and one Gopher into the penalty box.

Bo Cosman was first called for interference, helping Minnesota swing momentum in its favor. Before alternate captain Lucas Mercuri joined the sophomore with 1:17 remaining on Cosman’s penalty, the Gophers fought hard in front of goaltender Michael Hrabal without triggering the sound of the buzzer.

Once Mercuri took his hooking penalty, putting Minnesota up by two men, it was a clear shot for the Gophers to open the night’s scoring. Even as Wood skated his way into the box for tripping, it wasn’t long before Snuggerud gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead. From the circle on Hrabal’s right, Snuggerud retrieved the puck from Sam Rinzel and sent a one-timer between the goal post and the sophomore’s head.

Larry Keenan answered just 20 seconds later to put UMass on the board and tie the game.

From the opposite end of the ice, Lautenbach sprinted through the neutral zone and passed it over to Keenan who was also crossing over into the offensive zone. He slid through the circle on Souliere’s right and sent the puck behind him.

UMass will stay in Fargo, N.D. to face Western Michigan on Saturday, March 29 to determine which team will be sent to the Frozen Four. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. EST) at Scheels Arena and the game can be watched on ESPN+.

“The thing about coaching is [with] these kids, if you keep saying things enough, they believe it,” Carvel said. “That was important … that we had a mindset and I’m just happy it paid off.”

