UMass hockey ties Maine to close the 2024-25 regular season

The Massachusetts hockey team concluded its 2024-25 regular season with a 2-2 tie against Maine in the Mullins Center, falling to the Black Bears (21-7-6, 13-5-6 Hockey East) in the shootout.

Dans Locmelis set the Minutemen (19-12-5, 10-9-5 HEA) up for a two-goal lead, scoring the first goal of the night and adding an assist on the second.

After Maine killed its second penalty in the first period, Locmelis and Cam O’Neill kept the Black Bears from collecting the puck and turning around to charge across the neutral zone. O’Neill skated across the circle on Maine goaltender Albin Boija’s right side, dropping the puck off to Locmelis.

The sophomore forward meticulously swiped the puck along Boija’s legs and stayed with it to follow through on the goaltender’s left. Sliding the puck into the net, UMass started the back half of the series with the opening goal.

“I love [Locmelis’ game]. Love it,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “… He’s the one kid that everything you tell the team to do, he does it.”

Just over one minute into the second period, the Minutemen did not allow the Black Bears to swing the momentum.

After Aydar Suniev and Locmelis battled along the boards with Maine, UMass’ first goal scorer passed it to Larry Keenan. The freshman defenseman skated past the circle on Boija’s left and made his way to send the puck down the middle.

“Keenan’s gone from our fifth defenseman to probably our number one defenseman,” Carvel said. “His game has just been fun to watch grow.”

Unlike Friday night’s decisive 5-1 victory, Maine kept the Minutemen from running away with an early lead and found both goals to tie the game at two in the first 10 minutes of the third period.

Kenny Connors went to charge up the ice from his own zone but misread the ice and allowed Nicholas Niemo to interject and turn the puck back towards goaltender Michael Hrabal. Beating Linden Alger who attempted to make a diving block, Niemo flung the puck up and into the net. His goal roughly halfway through the third marked the journey into overtime.

The Black Bears cut UMass’ lead in half over five minutes into the third period. They got the puck out of their own zone and into Minuteman territory. Josh Nadeau passed the puck through the opening between Alger’s stick and skates to Luke Antonacci. Antonacci’s shot hit the puck of the net and gave Maine life after its scoreless two periods.

“Their first goal, they earned it; their second goal we [threw] in the middle of the ice,” Carvel said. “… We took the game over the last 10 minutes and they’re a good team. I hate to give up a lead in the third period, but [Maine really] deserved to win that game the way they played down the stretch.”

Niemo also found the back of the net in the shootout, beating Hrabal and matching Locmelis’ first shootout goal. Sophomore Cole O’Hara missed UMass’ second attempt, paving the way for the Black Bears to take away the second point of the night with Sully Scholle’s successful shot on Hrabal.

Special teams stayed even over regulation as neither team capitalized on a man advantage or four-on-four.

This included the five-minute major penalty on ex-Minuteman Taylor Makar. Makar was charged with cross-checking and a game misconduct on alternate captain and senior Lucas Mercuri.

As Maine prepared to set up offense against Hrabal, Mercuri made his way in front to protect the net. In the heat of a physical match, Makar leaned forward and cross-checked the senior who hit his head on the post and fell into the boards behind. Mercuri returned minutes later from the locker room, suited up for the remainder of the second period.

“I just went headfirst into the post – one of my good buddies did it … I know it wasn’t on purpose or anything,” Mercuri said.

Maine out-battled UMass to keep the score 2-0 heading into the second intermission, despite being down a man for the final five minutes of the period.

The Minutemen struggled to break the puck away from the boards while in the offensive zone. In response, the Black Bears created breakaway opportunities and kept the UMass momentum at bay.

“Maine forechecks really well,” Carvel said. “I thought we made some adjustments from [Friday] night and it worked well, but it’s up to the kids executing and I thought the four [defensemen] that carried those heavy minutes did a great, great job.”

The Minutemen will start their HEA playoff picture in the Opening Round. Puck drop in the Mullins Center is set for 7 p.m against Vermont at the Mullins Center on Wednesday, March 12.

“I think it’s the only team in the league we didn’t beat this year,” Carvel said. “Time to beat ‘em.”

