UMass hockey’s mid-season turnaround brings it to brink of Frozen Four

FARGO, N.D. — The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team’s 2025 NCAA Championship run came to an end on Saturday night after a 2-1 loss to No. 3 Western Michigan. Although the season didn’t end on the highest note it could’ve, the Minutemen played themselves into the National conversation with an incredible run in the second half of the season to put themselves in the position they did.

This wasn’t a team of destiny from the get-go. On Nov. 25 after losing their third game of the season to Vermont, the Minutemen (21-14-5) were 6-6-2, ranked No. 25 in the pairwise, a long way away from NCAA Tournament contention.

Then, just as UMass’ spring semester began, the Minutemen couldn’t seem to lose a game. UMass played its last 14 games to a record of 9-2-3, the only regulation losses coming against No. 1 Boston College and the eventual Hockey East Champions Maine.

The Minutemen bought into themselves, they found the belief factor when things got slippery in the middle of the season, and most importantly, they achieved the goal that Greg Carvel sets every year: they played to the culture of the program.

“Around Christmas-time we weren’t in a great spot and we just decided to make changes and everyone was really bought in,” captain Linden Alger said. “Everyone put their egos aside, not that we had egos before, but we just hammered down on the small details. We had the feeling that teams were going to have to rip it out of our hands to beat us.”

Not only did the Minutemen get to the point where teams had to rip it out of their hands, they began to rip wins away from quality teams. A gritty comeback win against UConn, stealing three points from Boston College, beating Maine 5-1, all proved that UMass had turned a corner and solidified its identity as a group.

“In January we were a .500 team and tonight, with a little more discipline in our game, maybe we’re heading to the Frozen Four,” Carvel said.

“We might’ve had a slow start to begin the year, but it just shows the character in the room with how we finished the second half of the season and how we played in this tournament,” alternate captain Ryan Lautenbach said. “Everyone in that room has grown and become better players and better men. It’s truly a family in there.”

Although the season came to a premature end, the leadership group of Alger, Lautenbach and Mercuri left their mark on the program and extended the run of dominance the Minutemen have established in the last 10 years.

“I’m so proud of what we have here at UMass,” Alger said. “The person you are when you walk in the first day to the person I am now it’s completely different. The values we preach, and everything we talk about we actually bring to life and live it. It’s just such a special place, I’ll forever be so proud of what UMass has.”

As seniors and graduate students depart the program, along with a few potential players who will sign pro contracts in the coming weeks, this group of Minutemen ensured that UMass hockey will stay on the map as a college hockey powerhouse for years to come.

“I couldn’t thank the program enough for what they’ve given me, stuff that’ll stick with me the rest of my life,” Alger said. “You’re surrounded by amazing people everyday and that really rubs off on you, it feels like a family, all my teammates feel like brothers. We’re constantly all day, every day. What we have here is really special.”

