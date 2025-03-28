Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass softball takes on George Mason in a conference weekend series

Minutewomen look to get back in the win column
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Benito Marinero-Rodriguez, Collegian Staff
March 28, 2025

After a slow start to begin conference play, the Massachusetts softball team looks to right the ship with a weekend series on the road in Fairfax, Virginia against George Mason.

The Minutewomen (6-21, 1-5 Atlantic 10) enter the series following a 4-1 midweek road loss to Bryant, extending their losing streak to three games. They struggled to capitalize on runners on base, leaving the bases loaded early on in the third inning and five runners overall. The sole run came from a sacrifice fly to left field from freshman Brooke Musch in the fifth inning, bringing in Grace Colucci for her fifth RBI of the season.

The Patriots (13-18, 5-1 A-10) suffered a similar fate, falling to Towson 4-3 at home. George Mason took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single from freshman Madi Sobota and a sacrifice groundout from Logan Pickford. The lead was quickly erased in the fifth inning as pitcher Harlowe Nigh allowed four runs and the game to the Tigers.

The weekend series against the Patriots marks the 17th time the two teams faced off, with UMass leading the series 10-6. George Mason has gotten the better of the Minutewomen as of late, winning three of the last four games they played against each other.

Offensive production favors the Patriots as they rank fourth in the A-10 in RBIs with 129 RBIs and tied for third in the league with 16 home runs. On the other hand, UMass ranks last in both categories with 43 RBIs and two home runs. The ability to put the ball in play and capitalize on base runners is key for either team to pull out a favorable result this weekend.

George Mason’s lineup is nothing to count out as six different players have reached double-digit RBI numbers, with Pickford leading the way with 19 RBIs. Tess Altevers Harris isn’t far behind with 18 RBIs and Sobota with 16 RBIs. Sobota also leads the team with five home runs, followed by Pickford with four and Altevers Harris with three.

For the Minutewomen, the first and second-year members have contributed early on as sophomore Odyssey Torres has a team-high 12 RBIs and a home run, while freshman Lily Woodworth champions the hitting department with a team-high 20 hits and a .247 batting average. Getting any sort of production from the younger players is a huge help for the lineup to keep up with one of the better offenses in the A-10.

Looking at the pitching side, both teams matchup well with the Patriots gaining the slight upper hand on their opponent. The Patriots hold a 3.55 ERA, ranking second in the conference with the Minutewomen not trailing much farther with a 4.51 ERA, putting them in the middle of the pack at sixth. Alongside that, George Mason is missing bats as it is second in the A-10 in opponent batting average with .271 while opposing teams are batting .300 against UMass, putting it near the bottom of the league in seventh.

Freshman Abbey Lane captains the pitching staff for the Patriots, besting the others in ERA with 2.73 and strikeouts with 39 strikeouts. Lane has four complete games on the season with a 10-inning game in a 7-5 extra inning loss to Rhode Island at home. Along with four wins on the season, Lane is making a name for herself early on in her collegiate career.

Senior pitching standout Julianne Bolton is off to a strong start for the Minutewomen as she leads the team in nearly every statistical category, boasting a 3.46 ERA alongside three wins and 49 strikeouts. She also is also on program history-watch as Bolton sits ninth-all time in Minutewomen history in strikeout with 358, trailing Meg Colleran at eighth with 380.

The Saturday, March 29 doubleheader begins an eight-game road trip for UMass, while it is game two of a six-game homestand for George Mason. First pitch for game one is 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m for game two.

Benito Marinero-Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected] and can be followed on X @bmrodriguez12.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey survives battle against Minnesota with 5-4 overtime win
Daily Collegian (2025)
Lucas Ölvestad emerges as vocal leader in UMass win over Minnesota
Daily Collegian (2025)
Second line ignites offense in UMass hockey’s win over Minnesota
The SGA met at the Cape Cod Lounge in the Student Union on 03/26/25.
President Humphries announces new task force improving school branding
Daily Collegian (2024)
Jakobie Keeney-James shines at pro day
Daily Collegian (2024)
Chancellor Javier Reyes addresses potential federal funding disruptions
More in Archives
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Segregation forever? How racism prevents class solidarity in America
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass baseball wins home opener over Albany
Daily Collegian (2025)
Softball Notebook: UMass falls short in mid-week matchup against Bryant
Daily Collegian (2025)
Women’s Lacrosse Notebook: UMass remains atop Atlantic 10 standings with 14-11 victory over Saint Joseph’s
Photo courtesy of IMDb
Celebrating the legacy of 'How to Train your Dragon'
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass: Home of the Greg Carvel defensemen factory
More in Headlines
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The party is over
Image courtesy of Genius
'Music’ by Playboi Carti is the return of rap’s most mysterious spectacle
Image courtesy of IMDb
‘Shutter Island’ at Fifteen: Martin Scorsese’s most polarizing thriller?
Daily Collegian (2025)
Ways and Means meeting attracts K-12 student rally
Daily Collegian (2025)
Previewing the 2025 Fargo Regional
Students for Justice in Palestine rally in front of the Whitmore Administration building ramp on 3/13/2025.
UMass SJP and FJP picket at Whitmore in a Call to Action