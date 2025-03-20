Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass takes care of Stonehill in WNIT first round

Minutewomen’s size advantage shows in blowout
Gabbie Granoff
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Owen Shelffo, Collegian Staff
March 20, 2025

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team took care of business against Stonehill in 86-40 fashion on Thursday. An all-around team performance put all but one player in the scoring column and a WNIT-record 62 total rebounds.  

After a back-and-forth first quarter found UMass up 16-11, it took over in the second quarter. Megan Olbrys and Lilly Ferguson scored seven of their 20 and nine points in the quarter. The Minutewomen had 15 offensive rebounds, showing their significant size advantage. Stonehill center Kylie Swider spent the quarter on the exercise bike, which as the tallest player on the team, didn’t help the Skyhawks.  

UMass had five offensive rebounds in one possession leading to two Olbrys second-chance free throws. The Minutewomen outscored Stonehill 21-10 in the quarter to go up 37-21, a lead they never squandered. UMass grabbed 29 offensive rebounds in total, a season-high, and 24 more than the Skyhawks five. The disparity on the glass proved to be the ultimate difference down the stretch, as the home side won the rebounding battle by a massive 62-20 margin.

Yahmani McKayle had a historic day, becoming just the third Minutewoman and first freshman in program history to record a triple-double, with 14 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. She joined Sam Breen and Jennifer Butler, two legends of the program, on that elusive list. The performance was also her first double-double. 

Stefanie Kulesza and Olbrys joined in on the fun with stat lines of 15 points, 9 rebounds, 20 points and nine rebounds, respectively. Allie Palmieri also scored 11 points to round out the four Minutewomen in double-digits. UMass scored 56 points in the paint, accounting for over 65 percent of its total points. It scored 16 more points in the paint than the Skyhawks scored total in the contest.

A dominant 33-8 third quarter was an offensive barrage. The Minutewomen had all but one player get in the scoring column and drowned Stonehill to a 41-point deficit at 70-29.

“Just running, you know, obviously getting stops, defensive rebounds and running,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “I think that stretch after they called their first time out in the third quarter, we still went on like a [10-0 or 12-0] run, something like that because we were just getting stops, and we were keeping things simple, but we were working really hard in transition [and] outrunning them.” 

In a tumultuous time of transfer portals and extra years of eligibility, more and more teams decline invitations to postseason tournaments. UMass was not going to turn down an opportunity to continue the campaign, even after a heartbreaking loss in the conference tournament.

”Yeah, full go,” Leflar said of the tournament invite. “Honestly, I talked with our captains before, probably a week or two before the A-10 tournament about the opportunities that could lie ahead. These are conversations that coaches probably didn’t have five or 10 years ago with teams. But our team was really excited to keep playing.  They wanted to play. They were all in … I think we’ve practiced 91 or 92 times this year. This is why you practice, to play games. So we’re never going to turn down an opportunity to play more basketball.”  

 ”There was just an unwell feeling in our stomach after the Saint Louis loss, and we wanted any opportunity we could take to change it around.” Olbrys said. 

UMass moves onto the second round of the WNIT, where it will face future MAC rival Buffalo on Sunday, March 23. First tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Owen Shelffo can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @owen_shelffo  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2024)
Yahmani McKayle records third triple-double in UMass history
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass baseball's early struggles send it to 20-15 loss against Towson
Daily Collegian (2024)
Softball Notebook: UMass falls short against UMass Lowell, 3-1
Daily Collegian (2025)
Lacrosse Notebook: UMass downs UMass Lowell 10-9 in Kennedy Cup
Daily Collegian (2025)
Hockey East Tournament opening round and quarterfinal recap
Daily Collegian (2024)
Baseball Notebook: UMass loses two of three against Davidson
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
Softball Notebook: UMass softball kicks off Atlantic 10 play going 0-3
Daily Collegian (2025)
Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse recap
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s basketball completes its tenure in the Atlantic 10
Daily Collegian (2025)
Atlantic 10 baseball update
Daily Collegian (2025)
Lacrosse Notebook: UMass young stars prevail in win over Rutgers
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s lacrosse takes care of Duquesne at home
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2025)
Tennis Notebook: UMass loses close match 4-3 to Brown
Daily Collegian (2025)
Cole O’Hara continues his Hobey Baker candidate run
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey falls to Boston University 3-2 in Hockey East quarterfinals
Photo via Atlantic 10 Conference
Sights and sounds from a day at the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals
Amherst revising its Housing Production Plan to address the needs of low- and moderate-income residents
Amherst revising its Housing Production Plan to address the needs of low- and moderate-income residents
The PEN America: UMass Leadership Panel Discussion on Higher Education was hosted in the Student Union Ballroom on 03/12/2025.
Critical Conversations: the future of higher education