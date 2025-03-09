Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass tennis snaps three-game losing streak, splits weekend games

Minutewomen improve to 5-4
Gustavo Atencio Flores
UMass women’s tennis hosts Stonehill at Bay Road Indoor Tennis Center on 03/09/2025.
By Brennan McGrevy, Collegian Staff
March 9, 2025

The Massachusetts tennis team split its weekend with a road loss and home win on Saturday and Sunday.

The series opened on the road in Cambridge against Harvard on Saturday, March 8. The Minutewomen (5-4) were swept 5-0 by the Crimson (7-7) in dominant fashion. Harvard dominated in doubles, winning both matches with the help of the Crimson’s Stephanie Yakoff and Holly Fischer defeating UMass’ Ella Faessler and Amelia Tye, 6-2. Harvard’s Rachel Arbitman and Angel You outplayed Minutewomen Owethu Makhanya and Trinity Calinescu, 6-3.

In singles, the closest UMass match was Faessler’s unfinished match against Yakoff. The sets resulted in 6-4 and 3-2 in favor of Yakoff. UMass junior Trinity Calinescu also had an unfinished match against the Crimson’s Maxi Duncan. The results were 6-2 and 5-3 in favor of Duncan.

The Minutewomen had a tough time in Cambridge and their road record now sits at 0-4. The Minutewomen, though, had a fire lit under them after the loss as they hosted the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sunday, March 9.

UMass bounced back after Saturday’s loss, winning 6-1 against Stonehill at home. Minutewoman Mariana Campino was commanding in her singles and doubles matches.

In Campino’s singles match, she won the first two sets by a score of 6-0. She dominated on the court and secured the first singles victory of the day. The senior kept going back and forth off a serve from Skyhawks Julie Holte, but scored off an incredible backhanded shot. Campino left her opponent playing catch up, staying out in front and keeping her poise every set.

Doubles didn’t go in favor of UMass against the Skyhawks, but Campino and Belle Jonglertrakul helped UMass avoid another doubles sweep. The pair won 6-1 against Stonehill’s Madison Warren and Piper Remillard thanks to Jonglertrakul’s brilliance in the front court. The senior had a great return in the front court off of a serve, lightly hitting the ball over the net for a score, leaving her opponents scrambling all over the court.

“When doubles do not go your way, it is important that we respond well after that in singles,” head coach Juancarlos Nunez said.

UMass did lose the next two doubles matches to the Skyhawks 7-5 and 6-3. Momentum did not look like it was going in the Minutewomen’s favor, but then came a 6-0 sweep in singles by UMass with help from Jonglertrakul.

Jonglertrakul had a variety of speeds and angles on her hits to keep Stonehill’s Anneliese Beltran off balance and create separation in her favor. The senior played smart and showed grit to sweep her opponent.

“We were able to build some big leads in singles and that allowed us to put the doubles in the rearview faster,” Nunez said. “We won sets on all four courts and at that point it felt like we took momentum back.”

The Minutewomen gained more momentum as another court featured UMass’ Faessler and Skyhawk Lilah Shallcross. UMass’ former Atlantic 10 player of the week had a strong showing and kept her composure and dominated during singles, winning her sets 6-2 and 6-0.

Tye defeated Warren on court No. 4, 6-0 and 6-1 in a blowout match.

“We returned serves well and served very well today,” Nunez said.

UMass will look to keep its momentum from the win at home, taking on Brown on Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m.

Brennan McGrevy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @BMcgrevy.

