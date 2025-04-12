Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Aiden Drunsic leads UMass men’s lacrosse past St. Bonaventure

Drunsic ties career high of four goals
Ari Guzman
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Marco Lopez, Collegian Staff
April 12, 2025

Aiden Drunsic tied his career high in goal scoring with four goals in the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team’s 15-4 blowout win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday, leading the team to its second Atlantic 10 win. Drunsic previously recorded four goals earlier this year in an 11-7 win at Rutgers on March 15.  

The Exeter, New Hampshire native has had a career year as part of the Minutemen (9-3, 2-1 A-10) attack, alongside Robbie Granara and Trace Hogan. After only appearing in nine games and scoring four goals combined through his first two seasons at UMass, the junior attacker has earned the trust of head coach Greg Cannella and started all 12 games while totaling 22 goals along with five assists in 2025.

With over 12 minutes remaining until halftime, Drunsic had already registered a hat trick against St. Bonaventure (5-9, 0-3 A-10). As UMass was moving quickly in transition after a Bonnies turnover, Hogan and Drunsic were two-on-one on offense before Hogan dished it to Drunsic for a point-blank finish to clinch the junior’s third goal of the day.

Drunsic got going early on against St. Bonaventure as the Gorillas looked to take command of the game in the first quarter. Capitalizing off a turnover by St. Bonaventure’s Drew Kinney, Tyler Clayton picked up the ground ball and whipped it ahead to Drunsic. Drunsic quickly charged towards the cage and tucked a bounce shot into the bottom left corner through heavy contact that also drew a penalty.

As the first quarter was winding down, the junior helped give the Minutemen a comfortable 5-0 edge. After starting behind the cage, Drunsic was left wide open after a miscommunication by the Bonnies defense, as he dodged topside and buried a bounce shot past St. Bonaventure goalie Isaac Farmer for his second goal of the day.

“He scored a couple early, came around a goal which is great and one time they didn’t cover him,” head coach Greg Cannella said. “I think they were trying to get into zone and he scored one right off the bat. “

As UMass poured it on the Bonnies at Garber Field, Drunsic put the cherry on top of one of the best games of his career with his final goal scored in the third quarter. He collected the ball from Matthew Cargiulo and muscled inside near the crease, getting past Owen Tasse and scoring his fourth goal right in front of the net. 

On Saturday, Drunsic got his goal scoring done in a variety of ways. Sometimes capitalizing off plays in transition off turnovers, working around the goal and taking advantage of a defense’s miscommunication or simply muscling his way to a goal. 

Recruited out of Exeter High School in New Hampshire, Drunsic has developed into one of the best attackmen on a nationally ranked team this season with the Minutemen. At Exeter, Drunsic was a part of winning teams, leading his high school team to the New Hampshire Division I finals in his junior and senior years in 2021 and 2022. It is no surprise that he has carried that success to the collegiate level and is now a key contributor at UMass.  

Drunsic was also very accomplished individually at Exeter. As a senior in 2022, he was named a US Lacrosse All American and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. He was also a two-time New Hampshire All-State First Team member during his high school days. 

“[Drunsic’s] a worker, you see him out there shooting early, down in the gym doing extra lifts, he’s a worker,” Cannella said. “Those guys are the ones that are successful on the field.”  

Marco Lopez can be reached at [email protected]. 

