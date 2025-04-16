Amherst hosts first ever Global Village Festival

The Town of Amherst hosted its first ever Global Village Festival on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organized by Amherst’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) department with the goal of celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity, the event took place in the designated rain location of Amherst Regional Middle School.

Food trucks featured various cuisines and served community members at the entrance of the school. Vendors of all kinds filled up the school halls, from artists and sellers of jewelry, bags and care products to small publishing presses, language schools and resource centers. The festival also featured performances throughout the day, showcasing dances and music from cultures around the world. Attendees of all ages, including families, young people and community members interacted with different vendors, cultivating a communal atmosphere.

The idea for the festival came about in an effort to prioritize education while still bringing people together, Assistant Director of DEI Philip Avila said. As for how the festival was meant to embody diversity and inclusivity, Director of DEI Pamela Nolan-Young said, “In our work, we know that diversity is more than just racial identity, or gender, or sexual orientation.” Nolan-Young said she liked how people of all generations and abilities could find their heritage from around the globe. “And it was an open space where everyone had an opportunity to learn from each other, and to showcase or highlight something special about their culture.”

Avila said no vendors were turned away this year. There was no fee for attendees or vendors and Nolan-Young said they prioritized equity in how they structured their fee for paying performers. Food vouchers were also provided to low-income families and individuals to cover some of the food costs and reduce additional barriers to participation. “That’s one of our four pillars as a department, is belonging,” Avila said. “And at the end of the day, this event really showcased that for many individuals … and that was one of our main goals of having this event.”

Eva Fairchild, a community member and attendee, came with her childhood friend and wants the event to happen next year. “I mean it’s a very Amherst thing to be all inclusive, which I love,” she said. “That’s why I love this town so much.”

According to Nolan-Young, Amherst’s DEI department was created “following the murder of George Floyd.” The federal governments recent actions toward DEI work raises many questions about how the department will continue to operate in Amherst. While the Trump administration’s executive order applies to federal agencies and not municipal ones, Nolan-Young said the department is planning for the potential impacts of the orders as they continue. “Our town manager has been clear in department head meetings that this town is going to remain true to its values,” she said. “The expectation is that this department will continue and that the values that we, as a community, as a town, espouse will also continue.”

The department looks forward to making the event bigger and better next year, Avila said.

Aimee Salmon, founder of Positively Africana and a vendor at the festival, also wants the event to happen next year. “We needed this, especially with everything going on. It’s just nice to be out and disconnect with the media and disconnect with everything; just being with wonderful people from this beautiful community,” she said.

Medha Mankekar can be reached at [email protected].