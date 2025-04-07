Atlantic 10 baseball update

Exciting Atlantic 10 games took place this week, shifting and reinforcing the standings. Here’s a look at some of those games.

Davidson vs. Fordham (4/4)

Davidson dominated Fordham with a decisive 17-6 victory on Friday at Houlihan Park thanks to an explosive offensive performance. Freshman Jamie Daly led the charge, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs, including a grand slam that highlighted a four-run eighth inning. Daly’s remarkable performance was a key factor in the Wildcats’ offensive onslaught.

Eli Putnam and Cider Canon were big contributors, each hitting a home run while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Davidson’s offense was consistent throughout the game, scoring in six consecutive innings, putting relentless pressure on the Fordham defense.

Fordham broke through in the sixth inning and mounted a brief rally in the seventh, scoring four runs to narrow the deficit. But the gap proved too much to overcome, as the Rams were couldn’t sustain their momentum. Aside from those innings, Fordham’s offense struggled to break through, and Davidson’s pitching, led by Cooper Cavanaugh, kept the team in check. Cavanaugh earned the win after delivering 5.2 solid innings, limiting the damage and maintaining control on the mound.

Davidson’s all-around performance, both offensively and defensively, ensured it cruised to a convincing victory, with the Rams’ pitchers and batters firing on all cylinders throughout the game.

VCU vs. George Washington (4/4)

In a thrilling matchup VCU defeated George Washington 9-6 while on the road in Arlington, Virginia. The game started with a strong showing from VCU, as it took an early lead in the second inning. Casey Kleinman drove in a run with a groundout, followed by Nick Flores hitting a single to push another run across.

The Rams continued to build on their lead with an additional run in the third and a three-run surge in the fifth inning, showcasing their offensive strength. The Revolutionaries tried to answer back, with Sam Gates hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning and Ellis Schwartz following suit with another home run to cut VCU’s lead. However, the Rams didn’t let up, as they responded with two runs in the seventh inning to increase their advantage.

George Washington mounted a late rally in the eighth inning, with Charlie Rogan and Greg Marmo both scoring, but it wasn’t enough to overcome VCU’s commanding lead. Elijah Coston earned the win for VCU, showing resilience in the face of the George Washington comeback attempt, while Michael Foltz Jr. took the loss for the Revolutionaries.

Other notable results:

Saint Joseph’s came out strong with a 15-2 victory against St. Bonaventure on Sunday.

Rhode Island showed no mercy against Richmond securing a Sunday 20-1 victory.

James Madison just lost to Georgie State, 8-5, in a non-conference matchup.

Standings update:

Davidson leads the conference with a 9-3 record and a .750-win percentage, despite an overall losing record of 14-16, currently riding a three-game win streak. George Mason and Rhode Island follow closely behind with identical 8-4 conference records and .667-win percentages. George Washington, Dayton and Fordham are tied at 7-5 in conference play with .583-win percentages, though its overall records vary. Dayton is at an even 17-17 and riding the longest active win streak at four games. Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis round out the mid-tier with records close to .500. Further down the standings, Richmond has a 5-7 conference record (.417), but notably has the best overall record in the league at 22-9, indicating stronger performance in non-conference play.

VCU, UMass and St. Bonaventure sit at the bottom of the standings.

