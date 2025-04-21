Atlantic 10 women’s lacrosse update

Rhode Island vs. Duquesne (4/19)

Rhode Island had a slow start against Duquesne on Saturday at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., but fought back and prevailed 17-16. Mackenzie Leszczynski carried the Dukes with seven unassisted goals, followed by Corinne Webb and Gracin Emerson also both contributing a number of goals. Despite trailing 13–8 at halftime, the Rams mounted a remarkable comeback, outscoring Duquesne 9–3 in the second half to secure the victory.​

Rhode Island’s offensive surge was led by Caralie Basuel, who netted seven goals and Brinley Myers, who contributed six goals and two assists. Caitlin Dellecave added two goals, including the decisive score with 4:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Despite outshooting Rhode Island 35–25 and collecting more ground balls (24–7), the Dukes couldn’t maintain their early lead.​

The Rams’ goalkeeper made 14 saves, including several critical stops in the second half, to preserve the win. This victory improved Rhode Island’s record to 8–7 overall and 4–5 in conference play, while Duquesne fell to 5–10 overall and 2–8 in the Atlantic 10.

Rhode Island will go on to play VCU on Saturday, April 26 and Duquesne will not play again until the Atlantic 10 Championship Tournament starting on May 1.

George Washington vs. Davidson (4/19)

Davidson secured a dominant 15-8 victory over George Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats improved their record to 11–4 overall and 7–2 in conference play, while the Colonials fell to 8–8 overall and 2–7 in the A-10.​

The Wildcat’s offense was spearheaded by Jenna Skibbe, who tallied five goals, including two on free-position shots. She received ample support from teammates Brooke Ross, Devyn Martinez and Josie Lambert, who each contributed two goals. Davidson showcased a balanced attack with eight different players finding the back of the net.​

The game began with George Washington taking an early lead, scoring three goals in the first quarter to the Wildcats’ two. However, Davidson responded with a decisive second quarter, outscoring the Colonials 5–2 to take a 7–5 lead into halftime. The Wildcats continued their momentum in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, where they netted five goals to George Washington’s three, sealing the victory.​

This comprehensive performance underscores Davidson’s prowess in the conference and sets a strong precedent as it approaches the postseason.​

George Washington will go on to play St. Bonaventure at home on Saturday, April 26, while Davidson will play La Salle away on Sunday, April 27.

Other Notable Results:

Saint Joseph’s dominated VCU 19-9 on its home turf.

La Salle fell hard to George Mason 8-18.

Richmond and Villanova fought it out, 15-10 in a non-conference matchup.

Standings Update:

UMass leads the A-10 women’s lacrosse standings with a perfect 9–0 conference record (11–3 overall). Saint Joseph’s (8–1) sits second, followed by Davidson and Richmond (both 7–2). St. Bonaventure (5–4) rounds out the top five.

Rhode Island and VCU are tied at 4–5, battling for the final A-10 Championship spot. George Washington and George Mason (both 2–7) and Duquesne (2–8) sit near the bottom, while La Salle remains winless at 0–9.

The top six teams will advance to the A-10 Championship, spanning from May 1–4 at Richmond’s Robins Stadium.

Olivia Thibodeaux can be reached at [email protected].