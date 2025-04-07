Atlantic 10 women’s softball standings update

Fordham continues to lead the Atlantic 10, with a 10-2 conference record. The team is riding a nine-game win streak following its 4-3 win against George Mason. Here’s a look at some of the key conference matchups:

Fordham vs. George Mason (4/5)

Fordham rallied late against George Mason at home to win 4-3 to sweep the season series in eight innings against its A-10 rival.

The Rams were led by Holly Beeman, who earned her 10th victory of the season, tossing all eight innings while striking out four batters and allowing seven hits.

On the offensive end, Eva Koratsis recorded a pair of hits and scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning.

Fordham got off to a slow start, trailing 0-2 in the first inning. Tess Altevers Harris doubled to left center, and Logan Pickford singled through the left side to put runs on the board for the Patriots.

The Rams found their groove in the bottom of the fourth after Koratsis launched a home run to the fence in left field to even the score at 2-2. But George Mason found another lead 3-2 in the sixth inning on a double by Emily Lampela.

In the seventh inning, the bases were loaded with two outs on an Allie Clark walk ahead of a wild pitch to score Gianna Spinelli. The freshman pinch ran for Sudall, subsequently sending the game to extra innings.

In the eighth inning, the Rams quickly sealed the deal as Sydney Wells hit an RBI-double to set up Koratsis for the game-winning run.

Fordham plays on the road against Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday, April 9 to kick off a two-game series. George Mason is back at home on the same date to play a single-game series against Georgetown.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Rhode Island (4/5)

Saint Joseph’s made a statement on Saturday as it won its series on the road against Rhode Island 2-1 after a decisive 14-1 win in five innings. The Hawks poured it on early as they scored nine runs in the first inning. The nine runs in the first inning and 14 runs in the game are both the most for Saint Joseph’s since May 8, 2022, also against URI.

The Hawks started the inning with a single from opening batter Kayla Tauber. Eventually, Hailey Malito picked up a single, which moved Tauber to third while Malito advanced to second on the throw. Tauber scored on a wild pitch, subsequently allowing Malito to move up.

Meghan Sinkus delivered an RBI hit to center, extending the lead to 2-0. Riley York followed with a walk to load the bases. Jenna Currie wasted no time by seizing her opportunity, as she hit a single to make it 4-0.

That wasn’t the end of Saint Joseph’s run, as Morgan Lester collected her first double and RBI of the season, bringing York across the plate.

With another golden opportunity for the Hawks with the bases loaded, Sarah Cancila capitalized by nailing a triple to give the Hawks an 8-0 advantage. Malito closed the scoring in the inning with an RBI double to help Cancila get to home plate, making it 9-0.

Saint Joseph’s closed the game with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. Rhode Island was held scoreless after the first inning.

Jules Scogna recorded her first career complete game. After giving up her only run of the game in the first inning, she allowed just one hit for the rest of the outing and retired the last eight batters she faced.

Rhode Island will play against Providence on the road on Wednesday, April 9 in a single-game series.

Other Notable Results:

St. Louis shut out George Washington 9-0 in five innings.

Loyola Chicago beat St. Bonaventure in a 4-3 nail-biter.

UMass beat Boston College in a 4-3 thriller.

Standings Update:

Fordham sits atop the A-10 with a 10-2 conference record. St. Joseph’s (8-4) and George Washington (9-5) are in second and third place, respectively. Fordham, riding a nine-game win streak, and Loyola Chicago (7-5), riding an eight-game win streak, are the hottest teams in the conference right now. On the other side, St. Bonaventure is at the bottom of the conference, and is currently on an 18-game losing streak (0-11 conference record).

