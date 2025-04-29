Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Climate change doesn’t care about your political party

Partisan yelling matches over climate change’s existence get us nowhere in tackling the largest international threat of our time
(Daily Collegian, 2017)
By Felipe Sathler, Collegian Columnist
April 29, 2025

Climate change poses one of the most serious threats to humanity, yet its mere existence is questioned daily. Rather than looking at the data and scientists whose work revolves around studying the planet and the issues of unsustainable energy, we’ve transformed the undeniable fact of climate change into a partisan shouting match.

According to the United Nations, climate change has been ongoing since prehistoric times, but it wasn’t until the 1800s that human activity became the leading cause. Since then, the issue has only worsened. Extreme weather conditions have become only more common and coastal areas have been hit the worst.

California and Florida are both extremely affected due to the weather conditions brought on by climate change. The wildfire that struck California earlier this year was one of the most destructive in the state’s history. Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton made history by being one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

It’s no surprise that climate change is deadly, but it’s difficult to classify just how deadly it is. The World Economic Forum states that the climate crisis could cause up to 14.5 million deaths by 2050. The number of deaths isn’t just hypothetical; thousands of lives have already been lost due to natural disasters, food shortages, pollution and other socioeconomic factors exacerbated by climate change. So, with all this in mind, why haven’t we done anything?

For one, it’s incredibly difficult to pass any meaningful reform when skepticism remains high. Only 54 percent of Americans adults believe that climate change presents a major threat. This belief skews depending on partisan identifiers, with 78 percent of Democrats agreeing and only 23 percent of Republicans agreeing.

This skepticism has no impact on the actual validity of climate change; it’s been proven thousands of times over by experts and scientists. They’ve all come to the same conclusion: if we don’t do anything it’ll be detrimental to all of us. However, not all the blame can be placed on Republicans for their disbelief, because Democrats have constantly failed to follow through with their promises.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, much was said about climate change. Plans were put in place to help limit the amount greenhouse gases the U.S. produced, but only a handful ever came to fruition. Now, in the short time since President Donald Trump returned to office, his administration has managed to peel back many of Biden’s environmental protections including restrictions on coal production, air quality standards and wastewater discharge.

During the writing of this article, Trump announced a move to begin deep ocean drilling in international waters, despite international recognition that these waters should be left untouched due to the environmental risks associated. This blatant disregard for both domestic and international environmental regulations mark a dangerous precedent as we enter a period of irreversible climate damage.

But it’s not just the U.S. that’s contributing to the climate crisis. Nearly every nation leaves a carbon footprint; some more than others. China and the U.S. lead the world in greenhouse gas emissions, with the European Union, Russia and India not too far behind. Steps to prevent climate change need to be international as well as domestic, but we have yet to see the necessary steps for meaningful global cooperation.

The Paris agreement stands out as the largest and most comprehensive resolution put forward to limit the effects of climate change. While the intention is noble, the agreement lacks any significant enforcement mechanisms. This means that most countries don’t follow the goals they’ve set for themselves. Worse, many scientists claim that if every country fully complied, it may still not be enough.

While it’s safe to say it’s too late prevent all lives lost due to climate change, it doesn’t mean we should give up. Each of us plays a role in the solution to the climate crisis. The most important step is reaching a common consensus; climate change is real. Look at the catastrophic storms, the droughts, the statistics. This issue is so much larger than us and if we refuse to acknowledge it before it’s too late, our children won’t have a place to call home.

We only have one Earth, and we must do everything we can to protect it, by voting locally, at the state level or nationally, we can begin to make a difference. By voting with our wallets, we’re able to pressure mega-corporations that will have no choice but to comply. Many have already suffered because of climate change while the politicians profit from the current order. It’s up to us to be the change.

Felipe Sathler can be reached at [email protected].

