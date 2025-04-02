Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Cole O’Hara signs with Nashville Predators, forgoes his senior year

The junior totaled 51 points during the 2024-25 season
Matt Skillings
Daily Collegian (2025)
Byline photo of Kayla Gregoire
By Kayla Gregoire, Assistant Sports Editor
April 2, 2025

The Massachusetts hockey team’s Cole O’Hara signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

O’Hara will report to the American Hockey League affiliate the Milwaukee Admirals for the remainder of the season. He will join UMass alums former captain Ryan Ufko and goaltender Matt Murray.

With the signing, O’Hara will give up his last year of eligibility with the Minutemen after a big junior year. In his final season at UMass, the Ontario native tallied 51 points on 22 goals and 29 assists, being a game changer for the Minutemen. On top of his points, he was +21 when on the ice and recorded 19 blocks through 39 games.

He had an impressive jump from his freshman and sophomore years to his junior year. After totaling just 34 combined points in his first two seasons, O’Hara put all the pieces together this season.

O’Hara picked up a number of accolades in his final year with UMass, including a Hobey Baker campaign. With his 51 points, O’Hara made history with the Minutemen, tying James Marcou’s record for most points in a season.

The junior was also in the top three players in Hockey East for Player of the Year, making the conference’s All-Hockey East First Team during the regular season.

“He’s complete,” head coach Greg Carvel said about O’Hara in November. “He does everything the right way. He’s consistent in everything he does, doesn’t say a word, just shows up, plays hard and makes plays.”

With the signing, O’Hara joins Lucas Mercuri, Dans Locmelis and Ryan Lautenbach in the list of Minutemen signing a pro-contract after UMass’ loss to Western Michigan in the NCAA Tournament.

Kayla Gregoire can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @Kaygregoire.

