COVID-19, streaming and the rise of binge-watching

In 2020, COVID-19 left people across the world completely stranded in their homes. With nowhere to go and limited opportunities for in-person social interaction, people began to form new habits, to remain occupied or to cope with the stress of not being able to leave home. One such habit that many people picked up was binge-watching, which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “watch[ing] many or all episodes of (a TV series) in rapid succession.”

Binge-watching has been made easier by streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Max and Disney+. Many of these apps were created long before the pandemic began, but usership spiked after people were forced into lockdown. Five years later, most human activities have returned to relative normalcy, but we still follow many of the old habits that we took up whilst in lockdown – and many of us still binge-watch our favorite shows when we get the opportunity.

What do we binge-watch?

Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone magazine details his own personal experiences with streaming television and binge watching during the pandemic. He lists shows that launched during the height of the pandemic, as well as existing shows that he (and other people) turned to. So just what did we live on during the pandemic?

Arguably one of the best-recognized shows that premiered while the pandemic was at its peak was “Ted Lasso.” It was launched on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2020, and it focused on the titular American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) heading to the United Kingdom and taking up coaching for a soccer (or British football) team. Such was its popularity that in 2023 – three years after the pandemic began – it became the most-watched streamed show from the United States. The fact that “Ted Lasso” remained a popular show on streaming platforms speaks to just how commonplace binge watching has become, and how it has been normalized even after the pandemic.

One show that especially took steps to discuss the virus is “South Park,” whose 24th season was dedicated to COVID. “The Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special” were the only episodes from that season, and were released in September 2020 and March 2021 respectively. “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID,” both standalone specials, followed later in 2021. “South Park” streams on Hulu, and the specials were released on Paramount+. “South Park’s” decision to discuss the pandemic was significant – in the grand scheme of things, it addressed the virus that kept us confined to our homes in a way that allowed us to connect with it.

Why did we binge-watch during COVID?

Shows that launched during the pandemic are not the only ones that we took up watching. Existing shows became our comfort shows, allowing us to feel warmth and nostalgia and look back on less complicated times. On March 16, 2020, immediately after the pandemic as we knew it began, Vulture published an article suggesting older shows that could be streamed at home. Included in the article were shows including “Cheers,” “The Wonder Years” and “The Sopranos.” These three shows began in 1982, 1988 and 1999 respectively; these shows might have been aired during our parents’ younger years rather than our own, but would that have deterred us from enjoying them?

Megan Burbank of the Seattle Times described her feelings watching Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club,” which was a remake of Ann M. Martin’s book series from the 1980s. Although this particular series, which launched in 2020, was a relatively new adaptation, Burbank cited the show’s familiar sentiments and how they made her feel nostalgic. Burbank wrote that the show’s universe, “with its manageable conflict and baseline kindness and responsible caregivers, felt like a different world, one I had forgotten existed and didn’t want to leave.” Watching shows that feel familiar has the ability to bring about a general sense of comfort amidst the uncertainty of the virus and the lockdowns that came with it.

How does binge-watching negatively impact us?

As we continue to spend our time flipping through our favorite streaming services five years on, we cannot deny the far-reaching impacts of this particular habit. Binge-watching does have positive effects, but its negatives must also be acknowledged, with the habit having been scientifically proven to hinder mental health and productivity.

In 2024, Susan Carnell of Johns Hopkins Medicine investigated how binge-watching physically affected one’s body. The control group in the study reported an 18% increase in the rate at which they binge-watched television; it was also proven that people with “both high pandemic-associated stress levels and obesity” binge-watched the most frequently during the lockdown periods. The study suggested ways the rise of binge-watching could be combatted, from speaking to friends over the phone and meditating to watching television while walking on the treadmill.

Binge-watching has also been cited as a cause of isolation. An article by HealthBeat states that while the habit can be a source of respite at times, it can also lead to one becoming disassociated from others, arguing that one can feel down after watching several episodes in one go. The article also states that binge-watching can also lead to sleep deprivation, as people might stay up late to finish a series. This could especially be problematic when streaming services are concerned, because they allow people to watch an unlimited number of episodes.

Can everyone afford to binge-watch?

Streaming services generally cost less than cable television packages, with a May 2023 article by WESH (a branch of NBC) stating that HBO Max costs $15.99 per month, Netflix $15.49, Amazon $14.99 and Hulu $9.99. However, streaming might be a luxury to some: people may have to focus on paying for rent, utilities and essential expenses such as gas and electricity. Not everyone might be able to afford the cost or the time to binge-watch as they may be working to put food on the table.

Binge-watching is a complicated habit that saw a rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. New shows and older shows became a source of comfort during lockdown periods and beyond, but the habit could also negatively affect one’s mental health. Additionally, for some, streaming shows to binge-watch could simply be an extra expense as they might have more pressing matters – such as working and earning money – at hand.

