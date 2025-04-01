Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Dans Locmelis signs ELC with Boston Bruins

Sophomore forward waives final two years of college eligibility
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2025)
Byline photo of Matt Skillings
By Matt Skillings, Assistant Sports Editor
April 1, 2025

Massachusetts hockey forward Dans Locmelis has waived his final two years of college eligibility at UMass to turn pro. The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday afternoon via X that they have signed the Latvian 21-year-old to a three-year entry level contract, worth $860,000 annually.

Locmelis will now report to the Bruins American Hockey League affiliate the Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an Amateur tryout (ATO). He will join a Providence team that is 36-22-4 this season and has clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In two seasons with UMass, Locmelis totaled 15 goals and 32 assists for a total of 47 points in 70 games played. He had an impressive jump from his freshman to sophomore season, more than doubling his point total from 14 as a freshman to 33 as a sophomore.

Locmelis reached a new level of his game in the 2024-25 season playing with fellow Europeans Aydar Suniev and Daniel Jenčko. He didn’t miss a single game, playing in all 40 contests this season.

Although it is a big loss for UMass heading into next season, Locmelis is projected to be a part of the Latvian Olympic team next winter, where he would be forced to miss over a month of the college hockey season. He has had success at the international level for an up-and-coming hockey country in Latvia, playing as a member of the World Junior team in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Matt Skillings can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @matt_skillings.

