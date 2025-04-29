Federal government restores UMass students’ immigration statuses

On April 28, the University of Massachusetts Amherst announced on its Federal Actions page that “all 13 previously terminated UMass Amherst student immigration statuses have been restored by the federal government.”

With student statuses returned, the Justice Department and ICE claim that they are now working on new policy means to assess students with legal statuses revoked. Until that policy is taken into effect, all student legal status records “will remain active or shall be reactivated if not currently active,” according to information filed in court by the federal government.

Student legal statuses are different than student visas, because visas allow a student to study in the U.S. while legal statuses determine whether that person can remain in the country. However, additionally in that update, the niversity stated that “the impact on canceled visas remains unclear. The Office of Global Affairs and other offices are working with each of the 13 students on a case-by-case basis to advise on next steps.”

“NAFSA highlighted that the reversals relate only to SEVIS records terminated by ICE, rather than visa revocations, meaning that some students may have their status reactivated but still risk being denied re-entry into the US after international travel,” according to The PIE News.

This update follows the Justice Department’s announcement in federal court on April 25 for a wholesale reversal of the visa and legal status revocations. The decision was made to address the nationwide contention stating that “the mass termination of students from a federal database — used by universities and the federal government to track foreign students in the U.S. — as flagrantly illegal,” according to Politico, which is cited on the Federal Actions page’s April 25 update.

This database, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), maintains information on non-immigrant students and exchange visitors in the United States and tracks whether international students are complying with the requirements to maintain their legal status. SEVIS also tracks schools’ disciplinary action against or any criminal charges filed against them.