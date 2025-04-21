‘Hot Girls Read’ is not your typical book club

Two University of Massachusetts Amherst students had the idea to form their own book club over a meal at Franklin Dining Commons.

Susan Reynolds and Yarah Kalae met on the first day of their freshman year. Their friendship blossomed over a shared love of reading, so their next step was to create a community where readers could find each other.

“There was none that [were] active on campus so we started our own,” Reynolds, a dual degree student in legal studies and biology said.

Now juniors, Reynolds and Kalae are the co-presidents of Hot Girls Read, where they oversee an executive board as well as 88 general body members.

Hot Girls Read is not a traditional book club. Not only does the group have discussions on the book of the month, but they also have fun activities for the members, allowing them to connect with each other more.

What also makes this Registered Student Organization (RSO) different is its unique name. According to the founders, they were unsure if the name “Hot Girls Read” was going to be approved when they were going through the RSO application process.

“It was [based on] our passion of loving reading and coming together to create this club,” Kalae, a dual degree student in biochemistry and neuroscience said. “I was like, ‘okay we’re hot. Everyone is hot who reads and we also kind of wanted it to say that it’s for everyone.’ It’s just the mindset.”

“Honestly, it’s very Gen Z.” Reynolds said.

Hot Girls Read meets once a month in South College, typically lasting one hour or a little more. Each month there is a theme that each book is based off. In addition to the discussion every month, the executive board puts together an activity for members to participate in.

“For example, for our April meeting coming up we’re reading ‘Anxious People,'” Kalae said. “We want to do a fun spring activity so we are going to do a picnic outside, paint mini canvases, and that is usually how our meetings usually run.”

In addition to the co-president positions, there is an executive board that helps discuss and decide on what book is going to be the book of the month. The board consists of a vice president, secretary, treasurer, social media manager and recruitment coordinator.

The books are decided via Google Form. General body members can give their input on what books they want to read for that month. Every month the book club has three options for members to choose from that match the theme for that month. The group reads three books each semester.

“[In] April we did sort of spring vibe even though sometimes we don’t follow that sort of vibe,” Reynolds said. “We have three picks each month … via our instagram and have our members vote. Which ever gets the most votes is our pick for the month.”

Hot Girls Read strives to foster friendships and connections with other readers within the UMass Amherst community and to find a place on a large campus. Even though the general body is large, students have been able to form relationships with people of all majors.

“Coming to college, I felt like I found a community within Hot Girls Read to talk about books that we choose and what to read. I kind of felt that sense of my childhood back in a way,” Secretary Krystal Michoma, a junior biochemistry and microbiology double major said.

“I love talking about books,” Vice President and Social Media Manager Kathryn Lancaster, a junior psychology major said. “Having a group where they’re just as passionate about it as I am, it changes my whole perspective on it and wants me to read even more.”

Additionally, Lancaster said that having a larger forum can provide different perspectives on the books the organization reads. Having more voices in the group can open opportunities on why someone liked a book and why someone didn’t.

“It’s just cool to see how the books impact different people in different ways,” Michoma said, explaining how prepping for meetings has been a highlight throughout her time as an e-board member.

“When we did ‘The Wedding People,’ me, Kathryn, and Yarah went to Target and Trader Joes to get flowers, and made bouquets after our discussion,” Michoma said.“Having that community with my e-board … was really fun. Just going out and kind of prepping for the big meeting, that was really nice.”

The book club has seen growth within the general body through how they interact with each other. As meetings occur throughout the year, board members have seen members break out of their shells and interact with each other before the meetings even begin.

“Sometimes we don’t need to put up an icebreaker or a question, they just start talking about the book or just things in general,” Michoma said.“It’s nice to see having that community and just building so organically and gaining friendships and long-lasting relationships which is really cool.”

Outside of the UMass community, Hot Girls Read also participates in volunteer work around Amherst. The group has volunteered at the Jones Library as well as collected and donated books to different libraries and communities in the area.

Sydney Warren can be reached at [email protected].