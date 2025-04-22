How to find passion on your practical path

Ideally, we should all be able to pursue a career that fully aligns with our interests and passions. But America does not always allow that. It is hard, and money is power.

Thus, it makes complete sense that college students gravitate toward majors with a proven track record for financial security: engineering, health sciences, pre-med, law or tech. We live in deeply uncertain economic times. Every day, we hear about inflation, recessions and even the threat of another Great Depression. American colleges and universities have become engines of social mobility, and most of us see them as a means to secure employment.

On top of that, higher education is wildly expensive, and many students graduate with crushing debt. Therefore, it is obvious why we would want to chase a well-paying job that will make life a little smoother. It is an act of survival.

But the solution is not to view the practical path in such limited terms. Life is not black and white. It is not like you are either stuck in a dead-end job or you are living your dreams. There are shades of gray.

First, you do not have to major in your passion to honor it. You should recognize that education is more than career preparation. A formal education is a privilege that we should all be taking advantage of. It is probably the only chance you get to be surrounded by intellectual opportunities and learn from people who are at the top of their field.

Are you studying engineering but love dance? Take a dance class. Join the club. Talk to a professor. Even spending an hour in conversation with someone who shares your passion can be meaningful. College is one of the only times in your life when learning and exploration are built into your daily routine. Take advantage of that and pick up a minor or double major.

Go to that club that you love, even if it is not the best for your résumé. Make time to explore interests and hobbies. Going back and forth between rotting in bed and studying is not a life.

But maybe, just maybe, consider taking a chance on yourself. Passion stands out. It shows in interviews, in your work ethic, in the way you carry yourself. In high school, my AP Biology teacher hosted a speaker series where former students talked about their careers. One woman studied both Biology and Art. Today, she is a medical illustrator, creating diagrams for biology textbooks. Her passion was art, and she found a way to blend it with a practical path.

For some reason, that story always stuck with me. American society places a huge emphasis on self-improvement and social mobility, but we tend to villainize the humanities and the arts or treat artistic careers as a pipe dream. But there are so many jobs out there. Everything around us was made by someone, and learning something professionally, even if it seems niche, is incredibly valuable. It is possible that she doubted herself in the beginning. But she chose to pursue art, and it ended incredibly well for her. She has a job she loves.

Whenever you hear things like “English majors usually make this much,” or “philosophy majors end up doing that,” or “all gender studies majors become baristas,” remember that these are rumors based on averages. Averages suggest there are people making much more than the mean. Who are those people?

They are the ones who work hard, the ones who care deeply about their field, and the ones who believe in themselves. We should not limit ourselves just because we have been convinced that studying the arts, music or anything without a clear financial payoff is a bad investment.

Just because you see statistics does not mean you are stuck.

Yes, it is daunting to feel like you are settling when it comes to your career. But that does not mean you have to give up on what you love. You can do whatever you put your mind to.

