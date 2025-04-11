Jordan Dean breaks UMass women’s lacrosse draw control record

Draw controls are one of the most important parts of a women’s lacrosse game, and UMass senior Jordan Dean is an expert at them. In late March, she broke the program record originally held by class of 2017 graduate Hannah Murphy.

The previous record was 522, but Dean surpassed that number during the Minutewomen’s matchup against George Washington earlier this season. After winning the first control of the game, she completed her 523rd career control.

From the March 22 matchup, the defensive player has rocketed the program record up to 563, winning 127 in 12 games so far this season. She won a season-high 23 controls in the win against Duquesne on March 15, compared to her single-game season-high of 20 last year against VCU.

“I’ve been taking the draw for a little while now and [the record is] something that’s super cool to have a part of my playing career here [at UMass],” Dean said. “I also play defense so it’s cool to have that … I’m really honored because it’s not easy to do, set a record, and the fact that I was able to do that … it’s cool to me.”

She attributed her success to not just her hard work but also the support of the whole team. In working towards breaking the record, she would pull teammates aside who are injured or not able to do drills and have them practice draws with her. Working on her own, such as doing wrist strength activities and cradling the ball with one hand, were steps she also took to work toward this accomplishment.

Last season, she was dealing with a foot injury, which occurred in the fall and continued into the preseason. However, she took it as a blessing in disguise and allowed her to appreciate time on the field while still putting in as much practice as she was allowed, whether this was doing drills or just practicing draws themselves.

Despite the setback, she was still able to reach 261 total draw controls, the Division I record for a single season.

The Ontario, Canada native has taken on more of a defensive role this season while remaining a part of the draw unit, the first time she has taken on two roles in her career. Dean thinks this new role has helped her since the draw is a niche thing and most of her focus usually is spent on it.

“I like the challenge of doing both,” Dean said. “I think it makes my game a little bit more well-rounded and helps me understand what everyone else on the field is going through and feeling as well.”

Head coach Jana Drummond emphasized Dean’s new role this season, stating that she is “someone that is UMass through and through” both on the field and off of it.

So far this season, Dean has contributed four goals and three assists, totaling seven points for the program. Defensively, she has forced seven turnovers and has won 16 ground balls. She won both the A-10 Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week awards in back-to-back weeks during the month of March.

Looking to the end of the season, Dean’s focus is on winning the A-10 Championship, something that the entire team is also determined to do. Post-grad, she hopes to continue to coach in the NCAA and play with her national team.

