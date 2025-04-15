Leave me and my Toyota alone

Over the past couple of weeks, President Donald Trump has backed in and out of putting tariffs on all countries and their imports. His flip-flopping back and forth has brought the American people stress with stocks dropping and rising, leading to a game of chicken as people wonder if they should buy in bulk or wait until he backs out.

On “Liberation Day,” Trump shared his aspiration to free the United States from foreign goods and promote reshoring. He complains repeatedly about the trade deficit and the importance of bringing back American manufacturing.

Now, bringing back American manufacturing is a good idea. We’ve learned how delicate the supply chain is from COVID-19 and the dangers of having Taiwan as the biggest supplier of superconductors.

However, Trump’s tariffs are harsh, with him promising to put a minimum of 10 percent tariffs on all countries. With our current manufacturing infrastructure it will take years for us to build up factories, and will lead to a lot of pain for consumers. Relief can also only be promised if companies actually choose to move their manufacturing back home, meaning that many may choose not to.

Of Trump’s many tariffs, the one that upsets me the most is his 25 percent tariff on imported cars and parts. The tariff not only affects foreign cars, but also U.S. brands like Ford that build some vehicles and parts in Canada or Mexico.

Since the U.S. is a car dependent country, this promises a heavy blow on consumers, with the tariff estimated to cost the country $30 billion. The tariffs will squeeze profits and slow sales, causing problems for the entire automotive industry.

Even if U.S. car brands began manufacturing entirely in the country, it doesn’t fully address the problem of why there is a trade deficit with cars in the first place: American cars aren’t desirable to an international audience.

U.S. car brands generally make cars bigger and don’t prioritize fuel efficiency. Other countries, especially in Europe, tend to have narrower roads and higher fuel prices, meaning U.S. cars aren’t as suitable for Europeans’ needs. I can’t imagine watching a Ford F-150 easily driving down narrow Tokyo roads or parking next to a river in Amsterdam.

Even though these cars are built for American consumers, they still aren’t the most desired. In 2024, Toyota sold the most vehicles in the U.S., promising cheaper vehicles that are compact, reliable and fuel efficient. These compact designs and fuel efficiency are why foreign cars are popular in the U.S. Even as the threat of tariffs looms, foreign car manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota are noticing a boom in purchasing, with people wanting to buy their cars before the prices rise.

This is because people just don’t see American cars like Ford as the most reliable. In fact, the most reliable American car is a Buick, only rated at number 11. All the top 10 spots are taken by foreign cars like Toyota at number three and Subaru at number one. Reliability has been synonymous with foreign cars for a while now, and with that being a selling point to consumers, it’s going to take a lot more than a tariff to make people want to buy American cars.

I can personally attest to this mindset, as my family and I are long time Toyota owners. My parents switched to Toyota from Ford and noticed the improvements in fuel efficiency and reliability instantly, as their old Ford minivan consistently came up with problems.

I’ve also found them so much safer. After getting into a three-car pile-up, I took note of how shocked first responders and mechanics were that I had no injuries. Everyone seemed to expect that I would have some sort of back or neck pain at least.

My car was totaled but I was safe, and I found myself loyal to Toyota cars.

Ultimately, if Trump wants American corporations to do well, he should use positive incentives towards reshoring or improving our manufacturing. Americans want good cars and aren’t going to settle, leaving it to car brands like Ford to make better cars.

After all, isn’t this what capitalism is supposed to do? Push and incentivize for better and better improvements? Don’t punish consumers for our industry’s failings – leave me and my Toyota alone.

Lily Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected]