Morning Wood: 2025

Happy April Fool’s Day, UMass
By Collegian’s Funniest
April 1, 2025
Every year on April Fools Day, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian finally covers what the people want: humorous stories! April 1st is upon us, and the different sections of the Collegian have squashed the beef!

We like to think we’re at least a little funny, and we hope that you agree with us! So sit back, relax and take the edge off with some humorous stories from our team of correspondents.

The Collegian presents, Morning Wood 2025!

BREAKING NEWS: UMass administrators decide to give up their parking spots, by Does it even matter

‘Rate My Professors’ introduces new website ‘Rate My Students,‘ by Hugh Jaz

Dear Sam, by Sam

A severed employee at the Mullins Center, by Sam Mullins

Southwest has lost its spirit, by B.F. Reefer 

UMass will now use protection when f***ing students, by Gianna Rhea 

We should have fewer gender neutral restrooms on campus, by I.P. Freely

UMass Boston should be the Commonwealth’s Flagship, by Not A. ChanCellor

Mike White announces Hotel UMass as the White Lotus season four location, by Ayech B. Ohmacks

The plague of opinions, by Avg. Opinion Enjoyer

