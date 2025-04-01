Every year on April Fools Day, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian finally covers what the people want: humorous stories! April 1st is upon us, and the different sections of the Collegian have squashed the beef!
We like to think we’re at least a little funny, and we hope that you agree with us! So sit back, relax and take the edge off with some humorous stories from our team of correspondents.
The Collegian presents, Morning Wood 2025!
BREAKING NEWS: UMass administrators decide to give up their parking spots, by Does it even matter
‘Rate My Professors’ introduces new website ‘Rate My Students,‘ by Hugh Jaz
Dear Sam, by Sam
A severed employee at the Mullins Center, by Sam Mullins
Southwest has lost its spirit, by B.F. Reefer
UMass will now use protection when f***ing students, by Gianna Rhea
We should have fewer gender neutral restrooms on campus, by I.P. Freely
UMass Boston should be the Commonwealth’s Flagship, by Not A. ChanCellor
Mike White announces Hotel UMass as the White Lotus season four location, by Ayech B. Ohmacks
The plague of opinions, by Avg. Opinion Enjoyer