National Tournament Update: How Hockey East stands heading into the Frozen Four

The Massachusetts men’s hockey team had its miraculous mid-season turnaround run finally halted by the Western Michigan Broncos in Fargo, N.D. this past weekend. While the season ended for UMass, other Hockey East teams fought on, with one advancing to the Frozen Four.

Opening Round Recap

Boston University 8, Ohio State 3 (March 27)

Boston College 3, Bentley 1 (March 28)

Denver 5, Providence 1 (March 28)

Penn State 5, Maine 1 (March 28)

Toledo Regional Final: Boston University vs. Cornell (March 29)

The Toledo Regional Final in this year’s NCAA National Hockey Tournament featured a historic “blue blood” in collegiate hockey with the Boston University Terriers (23-12-2), but this game also featured a team that got into the tournament by the skin of their teeth.

The Cornell Big Red (19-11-6) were one of the final teams to make this year’s tournament, doing so by defeating Clarkson in the ECAC tournament finals. After earning its bid into the big showcase, Cornell made good on its nomination by upsetting nationally ranked No. 1 Michigan State in the opening round.

Playing with a chip on their shoulder, the Big Red’s Ryan Walsh gave the Cinderella story an early lead in the regional final at 7:35 into the first.

Before things got out of hand, Terrier Matt Copponi quickly responded with an equalizer. Cole Hutson turned the tie into a lead 35 seconds after the puck dropped for the third period.

With its backs against the wall, Cornell senior Jack O’Leary netted his eighth goal of the year, which was certainly his most memorable. The tally sent the regional final contest into overtime.

Six minutes into overtime, Hutson’s brother, Quinn, ended Cornell’s run. His snipe came on assists from Ryan Greene and Shane Lachance and sent BU to its third consecutive Frozen Four.

Allentown Regional Final: Penn State vs. UConn (March 30)

This game might have been the biggest in both the Huskies’ (23-12-4) and Nittany Lions’ (22-13-4) program history.

Both teams were in search of their first-ever Frozen Four berth. This high-tempered contest featured many emotions and another overtime finish.

After Joey Muldowney’s 29th goal of the season put the Huskies in front early, Penn State’s Dane Dowiak matched before the end of the first period. The two teams exchanged blows again in the second period, with Huskies’ Tabor Heaslip and Nittany Lions’ JJ Wiebusch tallying scores.

A scoreless third period brought the game into overtime. This dual shutout third was the highlight of strong performances from both goaltenders. Connecticut’s Callum Tung made 38 saves in the contest, while Penn State’s Arsenii Sergeev stopped 42.

In overtime and a rocking Allentown, PA barn, the Nittany Lions got Tung to crack. Matt DiMarsico’s 17th of the season represented the golden goal for the Nittany Lions, as they head to their first Frozen Four in the history of their hockey program.

Manchester Regional Final: Boston College vs. Denver (March 30)

Boston College’s successful season once again came to an end as the team fell short of a national title.

The Eagles’ (27-8-2) team features 12 players currently drafted into NHL systems. Notable names on that list include Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perrault and James Hagens.

With the Eagles expected to lose a majority of these players, fans have been displeased with the lack of titles from the group. The team recently lost the 2025 Beanpot championship to their rival BU, then followed that with losses in the Hockey East tournament quarterfinal and now Manchester Regional Final.

Boston College finished the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Denver’s (31-11-1) win sends it to its sixth Frozen Four in nine years.

Frozen Four

The Frozen Four awaits, and although a Hockey East team made every regional final game, only one survived. Boston University matches up with Penn State on April 10 for a chance at qualifying for the national championship game. On the opposing side, Denver will play Western Michigan.

