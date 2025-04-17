Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Rahsool Diggins enters the transfer portal

Minutemen lose their leading scorer
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2024)
Byline photo of Mike Maynard
By Mike Maynard, Assistant Sports Editor
April 17, 2025

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is breaking, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s leading scorer, Rahsool Diggins, has entered the transfer portal. After 87 games with the Minutemen, the senior will likely be looking for a new home for the 2025-26 season.

Although Diggins has technically used all four years of his collegiate eligibility, he is waiting to see if he can get a waiver from the NCAA approved to play another year. If that extra year is granted, it appears he won’t be suiting up for UMass.

The Philadelphia native averaged 16.8 points this past season, including a career-high and program-record 46-point performance against Fordham on Jan. 15. Diggins served as the Minutemen’s first scoring option throughout the season, eclipsing 20 points on nine separate nights.

In his third season with UMass, Diggins was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Third Team. He finished eighth in the conference in points per game, taking the second most threes and field goals a night.

Diggins was relied on heavily throughout the season by the Minutemen, averaging a team-high 34.4 minutes per game, which was good enough for seventh in the A-10.

After one year at UConn in the 2021-22 season, Diggins made the move to Amherst to play under Frank Martin. The pair’s relationship grew over the course of their time together, as the guard started slow (2022-23: 4.7 points per game in 17.5 minutes) before eventually developing into a star.

The 2023-24 season was Diggins’ first as a full-time starter, playing in that role for 31 games. He averaged 12.8 points in a team-high 30.7 minutes per game, a junior campaign good enough to make him the A-10’s Co-Most Improved Player.

Losing Diggins will be massive moving forward for UMass, and the team will likely need to look at more guards in the transfer portal as a result. There will be a big pair of shoes to fill for Martin, as he is now without one of his team leaders.

Mike Maynard can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @mikecmaynard.

