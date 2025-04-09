Softball Notebook: UMass gives up first double-digit game in a month against UConn

After being down early in the game, UConn rallied for three runs in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer from Grace Jenkins, kicking off a strong offensive day for the Huskies in a 10-4 win against the Massachusetts softball team on Wednesday.

UConn (22-13, 9-3 Big East Conference) answered in the bottom of the third with runners on first and second. Jenkins came up to the plate with no outs facing Minutewomen pitcher Julianne Bolton. In a 2-1 count, Grace Jenkins hit a ball to deep center field over the head of center fielder Brooke Musch and over the wall giving the Huskies a 3-1 lead. This was Grace Jenkins’ 11th home run of the season.

UMass had one last chance to strike and take a midweek road win for the second time in a row. In the top of the sixth, Riley Kairer scored off a wild pitch from Amber Bretton. Bretton threw three wild pitches during her at-bat with Sarah Keagy allowing Kairer to advance from first to home. The Minutewomen scored an additional run as freshman Brooke Musch hit a sacrifice fly ball into center scoring Grace Colucci, cutting the UConn lead to three.

The UMass offense came out swinging in the first. Leadoff hitter Riain Keefe kicked off the game with a triple, which was quickly followed by a walk from Sophia Thormeyer. With one out in the top of the first, Lydia Castro hit a single into center field, scoring Keefe and giving the Minutewomen an early lead.

Julianne Bolton made the start on the mound for UMass. Bolton came off 3.1 innings pitched in her last start, when she gave up two runs and five hits while striking out three against Boston College. This was the first game for UMass in a week since its three-game series against Dayton was canceled due to weather conditions.

Bolton went three innings giving up five hits and three earned runs along with two strikeouts. She was relieved in the top of the fourth by freshman pitcher Olivia Cutuli. This was her first pitching appearance since throwing for one inning at the UNC Wilmington tournament on Feb. 21.

Huskies’ junior pitcher Hope Jenkins entered Wednesday’s game with a 5.93 ERA and a 4-2 record over 16 appearances and four games started. During the top of second, Jenkins struck out the side following up the earned run in the previous inning. She went 5.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts while giving up six hits and three earned runs.

The Minutewomen got back a run in the top of the fifth after Thormeyer hit a single into left allowing Taylor Richardson to score making the game 3-2.

UConn extended its lead the following half inning after Thormeyer’s RBI starting with runners on first and second with no outs. Kaiea Higa scored a two-run double down the left field line that stayed fair. Grace Jenkins and Lexi Hastings scored off the hit, growing the lead to 4-2. This game marked Higa’s first RBI since snapping a six game RBI streak that brought home 14 runs for the Huskies during that span.

The lead continued to grow with three more consecutive unanswered runs for UConn allowing them to extend its lead 7-2. Hannah Streicher relieved Cutuli in the bottom of fifth after giving up three runs to finish the game on the mound for the Minutewomen. The Huskies scored three more in the bottom of the sixth ending the chance of victory that UMass hoped for.

The Minutewomen will return home for the first time since their season opener against George Washington on March 23 to host St. Bonaventure. As they return to A-10 play, the three-game series at Sortino Field will kick off with a double-header on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

