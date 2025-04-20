Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Softball Notebook: UMass softball drops three straight to Loyola Chicago

Minutewomen struggle to generate consistent offense
Mia Blue
Daily Collegian (2025)
By James Rust, Collegian Staff
April 20, 2025

The Massachusetts softball team, fresh off a thrilling comeback victory on Wednesday, got swept by Loyola Chicago over the weekend. The Minutewomen (11-27, 4-10 Atlantic 10) struggled to score consistently throughout the series, but almost staged another come-from-behind win on Friday.

After an early three-run home run by the Ramblers’ (15-30, 10-10 A-10) Alli Pawlowicz and a string of base hits in the top of the seventh, Loyola Chicago held a 6-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Odyssey Torres led off the inning for UMass with a double to left, later advancing to third off an Ella Stevinson single. With runners on the corners and no outs, Olivia Packard worked a full count before singling to score Torres and cut the lead to three. Riain Keefe walked, loading the bases for Sophia Thormeyer, who smacked a single through the right side, driving in two runs to cut the deficit to one. With only one out, the Minutewomen seemed poised to complete the comeback, but consecutive groundouts by Lily Woodworth and Lydia Castro ended the game.

Errors gifted the Ramblers multiple scoring opportunities, including what ended up being the winning run. Haley Wallace stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh with two outs and runners on second and third. The senior singled to center, driving in two and advancing to second on the throw home. Needing one out to get out of the inning, UMass pitcher Hannah Streicher got Bella Crimaldi to an 0-2 count. Crimaldi singled, moving Wallace to third, but a throwing error by Thormeyer allowed Wallace to score the third run of the inning.

Loyola Chicago continued to pounce on the Minutewomen’s sloppy defensive play on Saturday in a 12-3 win. UMass made six errors in the series’ final game, one day after committing six across Friday’s games.

The Ramblers broke through in the fourth inning, building a rally that started with Sierra Sass reaching on an error by Thormeyer. Sass then scored from second on an infield single from Averi Vander Woude. After Abby Johnson beat out an infield single and Riley Owens reached on another error by Thormeyer, Wallace stepped to the plate with two runners on and two outs. The senior crushed a double in the left-center gap, driving in two runs and giving Loyola Chicago a 3-0 lead.

Entering the seventh with a 6-1 advantage, the Ramblers broke the game open by capitalizing on Minutewomen miscues. With no outs and two runners on, Skyler Croker reached off a booted ground ball, loading the bases. Vander Woude drove in one with a bloop single, but it was Johnson’s bases-clearing double that put the game out of reach.

UMass got shut out in the series opener, falling 5-0. Peyton Pepkowski dominated in the circle for Loyola Chicago, pitching her way to a complete game shutout. Across the weekend, the 2024 A-10 Pitcher of the Year tossed 14 innings and limited UMass to three runs and nine hits while punching out 13 Minutewomen.

All of Loyola Chicago’s runs came in the second inning. Owens drove in the first two with a single through the left side of the infield, scoring Croker and Sass. Wallace then singled to right, moving Owens to third. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Pawlowicz capped off the inning with a three-run home run.

UMass looks to get back in the win column against Rhode Island on Wednesday in a doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is slated for 2 p.m., with the second game set to start at 5 p.m. at Sortino Field.

James Rust can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @James__Rust.

