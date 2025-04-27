Softball Notebook: UMass softball suffers three losses to Fordham 

The season-long struggle to produce on the offensive side continued for the Massachusetts softball team over the weekend. The Minutewomen (11-32, 4-15 Atlantic 10) got swept by their A-10 competitors, Fordham, due to an inability to produce enough runs. UMass’s losing streak is now extended to eight as it heads into the final stretch of the season.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh in the first of two Sunday games, the Minutewomen were leading the Rams (25-23, 15-8 A-10), 3-1, but a walk-off home run resulted in a 4-3 loss.

Hannah Streicher pitched 6.2 solid innings for UMass. The sophomore had held the offense at bay, allowing only one run, walking none and striking out three. Despite almost securing the win for her team, Streicher couldn’t hold on for one more out.

Fordham’s number nine hitter, Mikayla Swan, got a two-out single, followed by another hit from Neleh Nogay, bringing Sydney Wells to the plate. Wells then launched a three-run bomb, delivering a walk-off defeat to the Minutewomen. Wells has hit a team-leading 15 home runs this season for the Rams.

UMass did strike early in the first game on Sunday, with Brooke Musch, Lily Woodworth, Lydia Castro and Odyssey Torres each recording a base hit in the top of the first. Musch scored on a passed ball, and Woodworth on an RBI groundout from Katharine Heslin. The Minutewomen secured another in the second courtesy of back-to-back doubles by Taylor Richardson and Musch. The offense went quiet after the second, ultimately leading to the close loss.

The offense showed flashes of hope late in the first game of the series on Friday, but UMass couldn’t execute, resulting in a 6-3 defeat. Trailing by two in the top of the fourth, Sophia Thormeyer sent a single through the right side of the infield to drive in Castro, who had reached on an error. Castro then delivered in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer, her third of the season. At the time, this tied the game at three apiece, but the Rams responded with three more in the bottom of the fifth to secure a victory.

The Minutewomen had hopes for a comeback late in the game but couldn’t pull one off. They had the bases loaded in the sixth, but a groundout by Riley Kairer ended the threat. Then in the seventh, Castro led off with a double to put herself in scoring position, but three quick outs followed to end the game.

Heading into the final game of the series on Sunday, UMass started off scoring in the first inning. Musch began with a leadoff single and then advanced to third after a stolen base and a fly out by Woodworth. Musch crossed home plate thanks to a sacrifice fly from Kairer, putting the Minutewomen on the board.

Fordham kept its offensive momentum from the earlier walk-off victory, though, as it scored in the first, second and fourth innings to take a 7-1 lead. UMass tried to cut the deficit in the fifth with an RBI single from Thormeyer to drive in Kairer, but the effort fell short. The Rams tallied two more runs throughout the game, delivering a 9-2 loss to the Minutewomen.

With only four games left in the regular season, UMass will look to get back in the win column before the A-10 playoffs. The Minutewomen will face off against Stonehill at home on Wednesday, April 30, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Rosie Follet can be reached at [email protected]