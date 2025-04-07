Tennis Notebook: UMass dominates in 5-2 senior day victory over Bryant

The Massachusetts tennis team defeated the Bryant Bulldogs on April 4, in what was a mostly successful senior day for Minutewomen’s (9-6) Mariana Campino and Belle Jonglertrakul. On court No.1, Campino took on Bryant’s (10-6) junior Natalia Vela.

The UMass senior dominated in singles, winning the first two sets 6-1 and 6-3. Campino has been consistent in singles with a now 8-3 record. She is a big reason the Minutewomen have found so much success in Atlantic 10 conference play. She has a 3-0 singles record in A-10 play. Campino’s doubles partner, Jonglertrakul, also dominated in her singles match.

UMass’ senior did not disappoint. Jonglertrakul won on court No.3 against the Bulldogs’ Caitlyn Munson, 6-1 and 6-3. Jonglertrakul has struggled in singles on the season but improved her singles record to 5-7.

UMass saw success in other singles matches as well. Sophomore Amelia Tye won a very close first set 7-6 (3) versus Bryant’s Maria Hernandez. The second set was a crushing 6-2 victory in favor of Tye. This singles performance does not come as a shock, as the Minutewomen sophomore has the best personal singles record on the team at 10-5.

Tye had great success in doubles alongside Ella Faessler. The pair won 6-0 in a blowout against the Bulldogs’ Munson and Yahli Noy. UMass’ duo improved to a 5-6 record in doubles on the year.

Although Bryant was held to only two points on the day, junior Lisa Dugec and sophomore Noy were the ones to help avoid a sweep. The Bulldogs’ sophomore narrowly scraped by with a victory over Faessler. The match lasted two sets, with a score of 6-4 and 6-3 in favor of Noy. Faessler fell to a 7-6 singles season record.

Dugec defeated Minutewomen’s Owethu Makhanya, but the first set was a close one. Bryant’s junior bested Makhanya 7-6 (1). The second set was a convincing victory with a score of 6-3, favoring Dugec for the second point for Bryant on the day. Makhanya has struggled in her singles performance all season, sitting at a 1-6 record.

Massachusetts’ Martiana Pavissich collected a point for UMass, having the upper-hand against Aurora Pedwell of Bryant on court No. 5. Pavissich won 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in a very close second set, securing her match victory. The Minutewomen freshman has impressed all season long and improved her singles record to 7-4.

UMass head coach Juancarlos Nunez has emphasized all season that he loves how the Minutewomen play together and feed off of each other’s energy. Campino and Jonglertrakul have done a lot for the tennis program at UMass.

Campino came to UMass after two successful seasons at Nevada, playing well enough there to earn the Mountain West’s 2022 Freshman of the Year award. In her first year in Amherst, the then-junior built up a solid 12-11 singles record, but her best play came when she was paired up with Renata Farima in the spring.

The duo went 12-2 that season, including 4-0 in A-10 play. The pair also clinched the doubles point in last season’s A-10 championship in a 7-6 (7) thrilling victory over No. 8 Richmond.

Jonglertrakul has been at UMass for all four years and has accomplished a lot. In her junior year, she earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association Most Improved Player in the New England Region. Jonglertrakul also earned A-10 All-Conference First Team honors and the Minutewomen’s most improved player award.

She was ranked No. 5 in ITA New England Regional Doubles Rankings with her doubles partner, Hack. Her sophomore year, she notched a 7-3 singles record and finished with an 8-4 doubles record.

UMass will host the UConn Huskies on Wednesday, April 9 at 2 p.m., in search of a third consecutive victory.

Brennan McGrevy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @BMcgrevy