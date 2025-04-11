Tennis Notebook: UMass tennis narrowly defeats UConn in 4-3 victory

The Massachusetts tennis team won a close match 4-3 against the University of Connecticut on April 9 in Storrs, CT. Minutewomen (10-6, 3-0 Atlantic 10) freshman Martina Pavissich clinched the victory for UMass on court No. 5 against Huskies’ (14-4, 8-1 Big East) Chloe Lomans.

Pavissich and Lomans had a tight first set, but the Massachusetts freshman showed toughness winning 6-4. Lomans did not take the first set loss lightly and bounced back in the second set with a 7-5 win over Pavissich. It all came down to the third set. The UMass freshman did not disappoint, and she held down the fort and won 6-4, clinching the point for a Minutewomen victory. Massachusetts’ team was fired up cheering on the freshman and taking the victory back to Amherst.

Pavissich improved to 7-4 in singles on the season and has emerged as a clutch factor for the team.

The freshman did not see as much success in doubles with her partner Owethu Makhanya. Their match went unfinished while they were trailing 5-4 to UConn’s Cameron Didion and Isabella Asenov.

Massachusetts saw even more success in singles thanks to seniors Mariana Campino and Belle Jonglertrakul.

Campino held strong against Olivia Wright on court No. 1. She took the first set 6-3 in convincing fashion. Wright stormed back, narrowly taking the second set 6-4. The UMass senior kept her composure, crushing her opponent 6-3 in the third set. Campino now sits at 9-3 in singles on the year. On court No. 1 she is a dominant 7-2 on the season.

Jonglertrakul matched up against Victoria Matos on court No. 3. Matos claimed the first set 6-4. The UMass senior was fired up for a comeback and flipped the switch, winning the second set 6-3 and third set 6-0 in dominant fashion. The senior has improved her singles season record to 6-7.

The former Atlantic 10 Player of the Week Ella Faessler started strong and did not take her foot off the gas. She won a close first set 6-4 over the Huskies’ Petri Bere. The second set she claimed yet another point for Massachusetts, winning 6-2. Faessler improved to 8-6 in singles after clutching up with a straight set victory.

UConn had the edge in doubles. Wright/Matos defeated Campino/Jonglertrakul 6-1 on court No.1 in dominant fashion. The Minutewomen duo has proved to be the best in doubles on the season but fell to a 6-4 record after the loss.

The Huskies also saw success on court No. 2 with Bere/Lomans barely defeating Faessler/Amelia Tye, 6-4. Tye and Faessler fell to 5-7 in doubles on the season, but Tye’s single record remains the best on the team at 10-6.

UConn’s Didion had the edge over Tye in singles winning 6-4 in the first set. Tye put up a fight and claimed the second set 7-5. Didion reset and crushed the UMass sophomore 6-2, clinching a point for the Huskies.

Massachusetts has struggled on the road this season starting out at 0-4 in away games, but the momentum has shifted thanks to the team’s toughness and its play as a unit. The Minutewomen have won three consecutive away games, improving to a 3-4 road record against George Washington, Richmond and UConn.

Massachusetts will travel to Kingston, R.I. on April 19 at 1 p.m. facing the Rhode Island Rams in search of a fourth consecutive victory.

