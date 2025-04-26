Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Tennis Notebook: UMass wins Atlantic 10 quarterfinal match against Davidson

Minutewomen advance to Atlantic 10 championship semifinal round
Gustavo Atencio Flores
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Olivia Thibodeaux, Collegian Staff
April 26, 2025

The No. 2 Massachusetts women’s tennis team continued its assertive postseason push with a 4-1 drubbing of No. 7 Davidson in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Women’s Tennis Championship on Friday, April 25. Conducted at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, the win was another decisive step in the Minutewomen’s title defense quest to repeat as conference champions. 

Entering the match, UMass (12-6, 4-0 A-10) was among the tournament favorites with a seasoned roster and the impetus of a strong regular season. The Wildcats (13-8, 1-5 A-10) made it to the quarterfinals by way of a first-round win over Saint Louis and were hoping to pull off an upset, but the Minutewomen had other plans. 

Doubles began the competition, and UMass gained early control, despite the Wildcats’ determined effort. At No. 2 doubles, Ella Faessler and Amelia Tye won in the clutch with a 7-5 decision after breaking serve late in the set. Martina Pavissich and Trinity Calinescu duplicated that 7-5 score on court No. 3, rallying in another closely contested affair. Davidson’s duos started off well in both contests, but the Minutewomen’s consistency and end-of-set closing were the difference-makers. 

With the two victories secured, UMass had won the doubles point. The No. 1 doubles match, featuring the pair of Jamilah Snells and Belle Jonglertrakul for the Minutewomen, was tied at 6-6 when action was halted due to the clinched point. 

Singles play continued the UMass roll. At No. 6 singles, Trinity Calinescu was completely in charge from the very first serve. She annihilated her opponent 6-2, 6-1, using precise baseline rallies and rapid footwork to get the Minutewomen up 2-0 in a hurry. Calinescu, a freshman, has been a quick learner and developed into a reliable closer at the bottom end of the lineup.

At No. 4 singles, Amelia Tye followed up her doubles win with a strategic and mature singles performance. Tye won 6-4, 6-3 by employing consistent baseline rallies and timely winners, giving UMass a comfortable 3-1 lead. 

The clincher was delivered by Belle Jonglertrakul at No. 3 singles. She battled in a tight match against Daniela Porges but was able to break free down the stretch in both sets to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory, propelling the Minutewomen into the semifinals with a 4-1 lead. 

Even though the match was already decided, Davidson did win one singles match prior to the cessation of play altogether. The Wildcats claimed the point at No. 2 singles, where Kavya Patel defeated Ella Faessler 6-3, 6-3 — a bright spot during an otherwise tough afternoon. The two remaining singles matches were abandoned unfinished. 

Despite the quarterfinal defeat, Davidson’s season can otherwise be deemed a success on a number of levels. Head coach Kelly Larkin has continued to guide the Wildcats towards competitiveness in the A-10, and the output from core performers like Patel and senior leader Porges has established a foundation for the program’s future. 

The win over Davidson reaffirmed UMass’s status as an elite contender. With sharp doubles cohesion, efficient singles play and a championship mindset, the Minutewomen look set for a deep run. 

One thing is for sure heading into the semifinals: UMass isn’t just defending its title — it’s making a strong case to win it again. 

For the Minutewomen, the focus shifts to the semifinal round, where they will face No. 3 Richmond on Saturday, April 26. Richmond advanced by way of a victory over George Washington in their quarterfinal matchup. The Minutewomen will look to rely on their depth and experience as they seek to advance to the next step towards defending their conference titles. 

Olivia Thibodeaux can be reached at [email protected]. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
The SGA met at the Cape Cod Lounge in the Student Union on 04/23/25.
Two motions passed at weekly senate meeting
Northeast Residential Area, April 17, 2025
Residential Assistant and Peer Mentor Union bargains with UMass administration
Courtesy of Shanti Furtado
Artist profile: Autumn Drive
UMass Softball vs URI on 4/23/25 on Sortino Field.
UMass softball drops both games in doubleheader to URI
Cam Parnoff photographing a men’s lacrosse game.
Behind the lens: Cam Parnoff
Outside the Student Union Building on 3/31/2025
Letter: How the vaping industry is damaging our youth
More in Archives
UMass women's lacrosse beat UMass Lowell 18-7 at Garber Field on 4/22/25.
UMass women’s lacrosse closes out Atlantic 10 era
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass baseball falls to New England rival in midweek matchup
Daily Collegian (2025)
Sunrise Movement hosts Earth Day celebration and rally
Daily Collegian (2025)
A look back at UMass Baseball in the Atlantic 10
Photo courtesy of UMass Theater Guild’s official Instagram.
The UMass Theatre Guild brings theatergoers back to 1989 with a killer production of ‘Heathers: The Musical’
Daily Collegian (2025)
How to find passion on your practical path
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women's lacrosse surges past UMass Lowell in 18-7 victory
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
'Black Bag:’ Soderbergh’s spy drama dissects a marriage built on secrets
Professor David Card gives a lecture on immigration policies and minimum wage laws at Stockbridge Hall on 4/3/25. Daily Collegian (2025)
Nobel Prize-winning economist David Card comes to UMass
Daily Collegian (2023)
Complexions Contemporary Ballet performs at Fine Arts Center
Photo courtesy of IMDb
LeBron James deserves better than your stereotypes
Photo from Hot Girls Read's official Instagram @hotgirlsreadumass
‘Hot Girls Read’ is not your typical book club