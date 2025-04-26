Tennis Notebook: UMass wins Atlantic 10 quarterfinal match against Davidson

The No. 2 Massachusetts women’s tennis team continued its assertive postseason push with a 4-1 drubbing of No. 7 Davidson in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Women’s Tennis Championship on Friday, April 25. Conducted at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, the win was another decisive step in the Minutewomen’s title defense quest to repeat as conference champions.

Entering the match, UMass (12-6, 4-0 A-10) was among the tournament favorites with a seasoned roster and the impetus of a strong regular season. The Wildcats (13-8, 1-5 A-10) made it to the quarterfinals by way of a first-round win over Saint Louis and were hoping to pull off an upset, but the Minutewomen had other plans.

Doubles began the competition, and UMass gained early control, despite the Wildcats’ determined effort. At No. 2 doubles, Ella Faessler and Amelia Tye won in the clutch with a 7-5 decision after breaking serve late in the set. Martina Pavissich and Trinity Calinescu duplicated that 7-5 score on court No. 3, rallying in another closely contested affair. Davidson’s duos started off well in both contests, but the Minutewomen’s consistency and end-of-set closing were the difference-makers.

With the two victories secured, UMass had won the doubles point. The No. 1 doubles match, featuring the pair of Jamilah Snells and Belle Jonglertrakul for the Minutewomen, was tied at 6-6 when action was halted due to the clinched point.

Singles play continued the UMass roll. At No. 6 singles, Trinity Calinescu was completely in charge from the very first serve. She annihilated her opponent 6-2, 6-1, using precise baseline rallies and rapid footwork to get the Minutewomen up 2-0 in a hurry. Calinescu, a freshman, has been a quick learner and developed into a reliable closer at the bottom end of the lineup.

At No. 4 singles, Amelia Tye followed up her doubles win with a strategic and mature singles performance. Tye won 6-4, 6-3 by employing consistent baseline rallies and timely winners, giving UMass a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The clincher was delivered by Belle Jonglertrakul at No. 3 singles. She battled in a tight match against Daniela Porges but was able to break free down the stretch in both sets to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory, propelling the Minutewomen into the semifinals with a 4-1 lead.

Even though the match was already decided, Davidson did win one singles match prior to the cessation of play altogether. The Wildcats claimed the point at No. 2 singles, where Kavya Patel defeated Ella Faessler 6-3, 6-3 — a bright spot during an otherwise tough afternoon. The two remaining singles matches were abandoned unfinished.

Despite the quarterfinal defeat, Davidson’s season can otherwise be deemed a success on a number of levels. Head coach Kelly Larkin has continued to guide the Wildcats towards competitiveness in the A-10, and the output from core performers like Patel and senior leader Porges has established a foundation for the program’s future.

The win over Davidson reaffirmed UMass’s status as an elite contender. With sharp doubles cohesion, efficient singles play and a championship mindset, the Minutewomen look set for a deep run.

One thing is for sure heading into the semifinals: UMass isn’t just defending its title — it’s making a strong case to win it again.

For the Minutewomen, the focus shifts to the semifinal round, where they will face No. 3 Richmond on Saturday, April 26. Richmond advanced by way of a victory over George Washington in their quarterfinal matchup. The Minutewomen will look to rely on their depth and experience as they seek to advance to the next step towards defending their conference titles.

