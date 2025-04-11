The influence of Bon Iver on modern music

For how successful his career has been, the public hasn’t given Justin Vernon his flowers. Sure, the artist has two Grammy Awards and nine nominations, yet he isn’t nearly as well known as someone he should be. Vernon created the band Bon Iver out of what was originally a solo project in 2007, and his influence has slowly expanded over several genres and years of music.

Bon Iver’s first studio album “For Emma, Forever Ago” came out in 2007, which would influence and shape the indie music landscape in the 2010s. The band’s song “Roslyn” for the “Twilight Saga: New Moon,” released in 2009, still trends on social media to this day. Since “For Emma, Forever Ago,” Bon Iver has put out three albums , alongside several singles and EP’s and just released a new album on Apr. 11. However, Justin Vernon’s influence on the industry isn’t just through his own music.

If you search up ‘Bon Iver’ on Apple Music, you’ll be given an “Inspired By” playlist, along with the band’s own tracks. The playlist consists of some big names in the indie-folk scene, like Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lord Huron and more. It’s easy to hear where these artists may have taken their inspiration from; Vernon has a one of a kind sound. According to fellow musician Bruce Hornsby, Vernon is “a soul singer who creates these unique and beautiful sonic landscapes on which to perform.”

What makes Vernon’s sound so unique is its emotional depth and its ability to transfer your mind elsewhere. When Bon Iver starts to play, it takes you to a new place, somewhere gentle, safe and shockingly familiar. The songs feel like memories made long ago, that you’re emotional to relive. This level of whimsy has greatly impacted the folk music world, bringing new layers of depth and vulnerability. What’s even more intriguing to know is that one of Vernon’s biggest impacts is on a completely different genre: hip-hop.

The folk-music savant has been a collaborator on several big projects in the rap world, like Kanye West’s “My Beautiful, Dark, Twisted Fantasy,” as well as the Kanye West and Kid Cudi collaboration album , “KIDS SEE GHOSTS.” Vernon’s mesmerizing sound captured the attention of West, who felt an urge to collaborate with the artist after listening to the EP “Blood Bank”. Vernon has also been credited on works by the likes of Travis Scott, Vince Staples, Chance the Rapper, Nas and many more.

Vernon has expanded his reach to the world of pop, as well. He was a regular collaborator and inspiration on Taylor Swift’s albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” and it makes sense that Vernon would be tapped to help with Swift’s turn into the folk genre.. He has also dipped his toes into the world of hyperpop, with a feature on Charli XCX’s “brat” remix of the song, “I think about it all the time”. On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Vernon stated that he’s a ‘huge’ fan of Charli’s, and recalled that working on the song “was a really cool experience.”

Though Bon Iver has gone down several different routes and vibes over the years, there is no mistaking that Vernon’s staple sound is still there. In a world of musicians that build off each other and take inspiration from everyone around them, finding an artist with a level of uniqueness and authenticity that rises above and beyond is few and far between; Justin Vernon is one of these artists. Nearing 20 years since his first release as Bon Iver, Vernon’s influence on the music industry only continues to grow.

Vernon’s creative spirit transcends genres, and the music world can only wait patiently to see what the future holds for the accomplished musician. Bon Iver’s new album “SABLE, fABLE” is out how April 11, giving us a glimpse into what he’s been working on.

