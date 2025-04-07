The power of greyscaling your phone

Smartphones hold immense power. They can be an incredible tool or a distracting curse. Our phones are deeply embedded in our lives. They are often the first thing we see in the morning, the last thing at night and are constantly used throughout the day. According to a Dartmouth College study on stress and mood, the average college student spends 6 hours and 53 minutes daily on their phone on average — almost 30 percent of their day. While our phones are extremely helpful tools we have come to rely on, the excessive leisure time we spend on our phones can have destructive impacts on our lives.

A few weeks ago, I took on a challenge that helped me break one of the most addictive habits many people face: the addiction to our phones. For years, I had the habit of spending hours on social media as soon as I woke up and before going to bed. This habit took a toll on my sleep, productivity and overall well-being. I recently broke this habit when a friend introduced me to the color filter feature on the iPhone. My friend explained that this feature “kindled” the smartphone experience, making it feel more like a tool than an interactive distraction. I decided to challenge myself by grayscaling my phone for a week to evaluate whether I could evolve my perception and use of my phone.

I was shocked at the difference grayscaling my phone made. When I opened my phone, the addictive quality seemed to vanish. That week, I slept better, stayed on top of my work, was happier overall and felt more present in the moment. It was as if my iPhone was no longer the central focus of my life. The drastic effects grayscaling had on my life led me to seek the science behind removing color from my phone.

Addictive apps like social media platforms design specific user interface (UI) features to draw users into continued engagement. The implementation of color in online applications plays a major role in creating the addictive nature of technology. Studies at Notre Dame have shown that “complex images with more varied color patterns tend to capture greater user attention and lead to increased engagement.” Grayscaling your phone reduces the color complexity, thus making the content less engaging.

Another grayscaling study conducted by University of North Dakota psychology professors Alex Holte and Richard Ferraro examined the possible link between grayscaling and total screen time. This study involved 160 students, with 73 participants having grayscaled their phones for eight to 10 days to examine its effects on their daily screen time. The results were shocking, as the average daily screen time for students who grayscaled their phones’ dropped by 37.9 minutes. In this case, grayscalling had a significant impact on students’ smartphone usage, as the reduction of color “makes smartphones less gratifying and can assist individuals in controlling their smartphone use.”

Grayscaling doesn’t just relate to social media usage, it also applies to business strategies. For example, fast food businesses leverage the impact color has on user engagement in their advertising techniques. Studies have shown that food items are detected more quickly in color images than in grayscale images. This is why many fast food companies use vibrant colors in their advertisement techniques, as they are more likely to grab our attention and attract people to their products. Shifting your phone to grayscale may not only be a healthy decision in terms of social media usage but may also encourage you to make more conscious spending and dietary decisions.

The grayscaling challenge I took on highlights how significant colors are in capturing attention, illustrating why companies like fast food chains and social media platforms use many bright colors to engage their audiences. I believe that grayscaling your phone can significantly improve your overall well-being and productivity. If you believe that your phone contributes to negative habits that impede your focus and quality of life, shifting to the grayscale feature could help you break them, as it has for me. Although grayscaling may seem like a small, insignificant change, it could have a profoundly positive impact on your life.

Nat Bloom can be reached at [email protected].